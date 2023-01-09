Elvis comes to Forbes: 2023 festival brings in visitors with events a highlight

Visitors have filled Forbes to enjoy the 2023 Parkes Elvis Festival, with local events growing in popularity.
Hundreds attended Friday's festival breakfast, taking a seat in Templar Street to enjoy live entertainment - and a spin on the dance floor - getting their coffee fix and some themed treats before catching the buses to Parkes for another big day.
Saturday evening saw a Blue Hawaii themed evening on Lake Forbes where more than 150 enjoyed more music, dancing and a delicious meal catered by Eugowra's own Eat Your Greens.
Pacific Elvis and The Australian Beach Boys Show delighted their audience with music, Dance Like a Diva were spectacular and local Georgia Sideris got the evening started.
Visitor numbers for Forbes are yet to be calculated but prior to the flooding all available accommodation in Forbes was booked out with a waiting list.
On Saturday evening, Mayor Phyllis Miller welcomed the Lakeside luau guests to Forbes and paid tribute to Forbes Shire Council's staff for their work to repair flood damage and prepare Lions Park for the night.
"Thank you for coming," she said, encouraging the visitors to the region. "It's really important for you to know we are recovering."
After another incredible effort by local volunteers and tradies, campers were able to return to Forbes Showgrounds.
Secretary Felicity Nolan said the showground hosted about 50 campsites with Elvis visitors, after a massive flood-recovery push through the festive season.
One amenities block had to be re-tiled and refitted after floodwaters tore through the showgrounds, they removed fallen trees (with the help of the council), fixed fences and filled in the wash-outs.
Mrs Nolan said local tradies - builders, electrician and tiler - had been incredible in helping them get ready for visitors again.
There's still a lot of work to do at the showground but the benefits of Elvis do extend beyond the festival weekend.
Mrs Nolan said she's already fielding calls from people who have been in Parkes for the festival and are now coming to Forbes to enjoy our local hospitality for a few more days - welcome to you all!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.