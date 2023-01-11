Holiday fun and more: what's on in Forbes this month

The 1980s called and we are getting ready to Skate again! Join Forbes Youth Action Team at the Town Hall for a Roller-Skating Disco. Snacks and drinks will be provided. There are two sessions, with 5pm to 7pm open to all ages and the party going on from 7.30pm to 9.30 for 12 years and over. Skates available in sizes 1 to 14, or bring your own if you have them. Go to the Forbes Youth Action Team Facebook page for links to more information and registration.

