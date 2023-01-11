Forbes Advocate

Holiday fun and more: what's on in Forbes this month

Updated January 12 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CLUB FORBES HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES

January 12 to 24

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.