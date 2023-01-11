Holiday fun and more: what's on in Forbes this month

January 12 to 24
Kids bingo is on January 19 and 24, with $20 (members) and $25 (visitors) including 10 fun games of bingo and a kids bistro meal with ice cream. Pizza making classes are on January 12 and 17 for kids aged eight years and older. They cost $40 (members) and $45 (visitors) and include the pizza buffet for lunch. Book now on 02 6852 1488 or contact Club Forbes for more information.
Friday, January 13
The 1980s called and we are getting ready to Skate again! Join Forbes Youth Action Team at the Town Hall for a Roller-Skating Disco. Snacks and drinks will be provided. There are two sessions, with 5pm to 7pm open to all ages and the party going on from 7.30pm to 9.30 for 12 years and over. Skates available in sizes 1 to 14, or bring your own if you have them. Go to the Forbes Youth Action Team Facebook page for links to more information and registration.
Saturday, January 14
The Basketball NSW sessions in July were so popular that Adam is coming back with sessions covering children from 4.5 - 18 years. Come on down to Stephan Fields outdoor basketball courts and give it a go! Go online to the Forbes Youth Action Team Facebook page for links to session details for different age groups and registration forms.
Tuesday, January 24
Central West Libraries invites children from across the Central West to join in its Kids Summer Read program these school holidays by reading The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore. The author will be making a special appearance at Forbes Library later this month, with children (aged six years and up) urged to sign up and be part of the fun. All events are free to attend and tickets can be booked through Eventbrite.
January 23 to 25
Creative Community Concepts is coming to our district with family fun events designed to give parents and carers a chance to engage in different activities while they entertain the children. They'll be at: Bedgerabong Public School on Monday, January 23, from 10am; at Lions Park on Lake Forbes for a colour run from 11am Tuesday, January 24; and at Eugowra Public School for a colour run and summer fun day from 10am Wednesday, January 25. You can find out more on the Creative Community Concepts Facebook page or inquiries@creativecommunityconcepts.com.au
Thursday, January 26
This annual community breakfast is hosted on the picturesque Lake Forbes from 7am to 9am by the Rotary Club of Forbes in partnership with Forbes Shire Council. This event includes the Rotary Citizenship Awards and will kick off the community celebrations on Australia Day.
Thursday, January 26
Party in the Park will kick off at Lions Park from 6pm, featuring live entertainment from GabeMusic, amazing food and drink vendors, kids activities and the spectacular fireworks display at 9pm (make sure you've prepared to keep your pets safe). Road closures will be implemented on Lachlan Street at Bates Bridge between 7:00pm-9:45pm for the fireworks.
Saturday, February 11
The Bedgerabong Picnic Races return with picnic racing, fashions on the field, live music and fun for hte whole family. Marquee sites are available if you'd like to take a group out for the day, racing starts about 1.30pm and there'll be kids entertainment and foot races for all after the horses. Get your tickets online through 123tix.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.