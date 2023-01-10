Forbes Advocate

Reggie Murray starts 2023 with success as golf returns to Forbes course after flooding

Updated January 10 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 12:39pm
Harry Quirk is in fine form, watched by Jeff House and Matt Skene. Picture by Short Putt

MEN'S GOLF

By Short Putt

Local News

