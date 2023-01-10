One example of falling into this trap was Brian Clarke. He played the first lap in a tidy 44 strokes, well under his handicap. The second lap did not start well with a double-bogey, one shot worse than that on lap-1. He got back a shot on the next hole, but from there it was a downhill slide with 1, 2, 3 and even four shots lost to the previous score. He did claim credit for 'raising the bat' at the very end.