By Short Putt
Thanks to the mighty effort of the course staff, and some good weather, the Forbes golfers were able to enjoy their first competitive event for 2023 on a back-9 layout. Two laps of the layout were needed, which enabled many golfers to try to improve as they traversed around.
On Saturday, the first men's competition for 2023 was played. This was an Individual Stroke event, sponsored by Steel Tech and contested by 51 players. Sadly, during their 'second lap' many players were unable to better their score.
The Div 1 winner was Reggie Murray with nett 69. This success was one step higher than the runner-up he achieved at the end of 2022.
Runner-up was Brad Ashton (71 nett on c/b) who was enjoying a return to golf. He pipped Peter Dawson for the prize. Reggie did better the second time around, but Brad slipped backwards.
The Div 2 went to Kailab Tyne with 69 nett. This dented Frank Hanns' streak of Div 2 wins. Runner-up was Max Haley (70 nett) who was heard to say he was pleased to have beaten his brother. Kailab improved on the second lap, while Max was as steady as a rock.
The ball sweep went to 74 nett, proving a nice present for: 71 - P Dawson, W Judge, P Barnes; 72 - J Coulthurst, B Shine, F Hanns; 73 - A Caldwell, B Parker, M Spice, L Flakelar, C Alley; 74 - P Kay, B Everest, M Coles, M Skene, J Haley. The only visitor was Angus Caldwell, back to visit the family over the festive season.
The NTP's were held on the 18th hole, with a separate marker for 1st-round and 2nd-round. Josh Coulthurst took the honours on the 1st-round and Jeff House took them on the 2nd-round. Neither got a '2'. With only one par-3 in play it is not appropriate to collate the 2's. As such there were only two scored on this hole, one in each Division.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin was positioned on this hole also. Angus Caldwell led the way with a shot to 1.27 metres, eclipsing the efforts of the two NTP earners and also Liam Fraser and Matt Coles.
Full credit must go to the Course staff who worked all through the Xmas period to get the course up and running. There was a bevy of activity in the week before our first comp, with many volunteers out there helping.
A special thanks to Craig Simmons (Brisbane), Scott Tind Simmons (Denmark, Europe) and Lee Grierson (Wollongong), who were led by Andrew Grierson in a clean-up of fallen limbs on the back-9 holes. They battled for most of the day in the first of the 'hot days', removing nearly a dozen tractor trailer loads of material. Their effort was most welcome.
One of the hardest things for the players to do was to improve their score on the second laps. Only 30 of the 51 starters did better on the second lap, but most of those were by only one or two shots. The 'ole mental game' came into play, with the inner thoughts being - I scored a bogey here last time, so let's get a par this time.
One example of falling into this trap was Brian Clarke. He played the first lap in a tidy 44 strokes, well under his handicap. The second lap did not start well with a double-bogey, one shot worse than that on lap-1. He got back a shot on the next hole, but from there it was a downhill slide with 1, 2, 3 and even four shots lost to the previous score. He did claim credit for 'raising the bat' at the very end.
Our 'better' players also had their problems. Most of those that faltered were around three shots worse off, with some approaching five shots difference. Even John Betland was not immune, going from 1-under scratch on the first lap to 2-over on the second lap. It was those damned trees.
A number of players had forgotten how to control their ball, resulting in a fair amount of tree trouble. One group playing the 15th had three of the four players in the trees, with one player needing to return to the tee and hit a second drive. Unfortunately this went into 'Ecky's Lake', further compounding the issue.
There was one group claiming a higher level of intelligence. See if you can spot the factor that led Bruce Carpenter, Max Haley, Jeff Haley and Luke Flakelar to this claim.
The temporary greens were a saviour for some players, and mere chicken feed for others. Harry Quirk used his authoritative putting stroke to dis-spell the vagaries of the grass tufts and score one-putts on these greens with ease. Others struggled to find the green and felt saviour knowing that they would only add another further two shots 'maximum' to their score.
Through the Christmas break golfers have enjoyed a composite-9 layout. This required players to zig-zag around the course and play those holes which were most quickly restored to playable condition after the flood activity. Many players found the layout confusing at times, despite signage in place to direct them around the course.
The Individual Stroke Medley played on 24 December, and on the composite course, attracted 24 players, which included one Lady and one visitor, Andrew Fowler from Newcastle. The winners found the scoring easy but there was a gap back to the remainder of the field.
The Div 1 winner was Stuart Hayes (Murrumbidgee) with 70 nett. This was nice Xmas present for father-in-law Bob Grant. Runner-up was Rob Webb with 71 nett. He commented that he felt like Santa. The Div 2 went to Frank Hanns (71) from Jeff Haley (75), who led the remainder of the field.
The balls weep went to 75 nett on c/b. The NTP's on the 18th went to: 1st lap - Peter Dawson, 2nd lap - Ethan Gaffney. The Super Pin was held on the 9th hole, going to Terry Griffiths with a shot to 2.20 metres, from where he 'kicked' his putt in for an easy par.
On Sat 31 Dec a good field of 48 players contested the Individual Stroke Medley, played across the composite layout. Generally, scores were very good and possibly due to the improving greens. Visitors among the field included: Craig Simmons (Brisbane), Stuart Hayes (Murrumbidgee) and Stephen Grant (Murrumbidgee).
The Div 1 winner was Ken Sanderson with 68 and on count back from Peter Dawson. Ecky was 'hard done by' with his low handicap. The Div 2 winner was Al Rees with 70 nett, one better than Jeff Haley on 71 nett. It was Jeff's 1st lap that killed him.
The ball sweep went to 74 nett. The NTP's on the 18th went to: 1st lap - T Griffiths, 2nd lap - Lee Grierson. The Super pin on the 9th hole went to John Betland with a near-ace, his ball finishing only 75 cms short.
Here is the News:
The course will return to 18-holes from Mon 9 January. Players are to note that there are a number of temporary greens, on which a 'maximum 2-putt rule' is in play. The edge of the green will be marked to ensure no liberties are taken about proximity to the green and claiming the 2-putts max.
Players are to also note that the 3rd hole will be played along the Practice fairway to the practice green. This will require a walk from the 2nd green and to the 4th tee, but is deemed the most appropriate layout to ensure that all golf activity returns to a semblance of normality.
Names are needed for the CWDGA Pennants teams. The first round is being hosted at Forbes on Saturday 5 Feb. Some of our teams will be playing, while others enjoy a bye. If you are interested in playing then get your name on the nomination list in the Pro Shop.
The Summer Sixes competition has been going along well. Playing numbers are down a bit due to the family commitments, but scoring has bene quite competitive over the composite 9-holes.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 14 Jan, will be a Stableford event, playing the Annual 'Lefties vs Righties' contest. Maybe the Lefties can do it again. I am assured that the scoring system has been designed to ensure an equitable representation of all scores presented. We shall also be able to resume the Sunday Stableford Medley comps.
On Saturday we shall play the January Monthly Medal, sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Veterans golf is back in full swing with twin-towns players from Parkes and Forbes out for 18 holes in Forbes last Thursday where best was Garry Pymont with 41 points from fellow Forbes members Alex MacKinnon who scored 39 points.
Encouragement award went to Bob Borger (Forbes) while nearest the pin went to Parkes ace Robert Lea on the 18th. In the twin-towns shield Forbes held the advantage with their best from 15 players scoring 225 points to Parkes' best out of seven players on 189.
Ball sweep winners. 37 points Bruce Chandler (F), Peter Barnes (F), 35 Ken Sanderson (F), 34 Scott Kirkman (F), Richard Hamilton (P), John Pearce (P).
Golf on Thursday in Parkes over 18 holes, noms from 9am.
Only weeks earlier twin-towns vets played their final game for a 2022 in Parkes and while only 19 played (15 Parkes, 4 Forbes) those who did enjoyed Tony Hendry's BBQ cooking as well as catching up prior to the holiday break.
The round also included play for the Mike Dunne Memorial which was taken out by Parkes' wizard of golf, Nym Dziuba with 40 points.
While he won the locally contested memorial he wasn't good enough to win the day, that went to association president Peter Barnes, also on 40 points.
Encouragement award went to Richard Hamilton who was making a welcome
return while nearest the pin was taken out by Mr consistence, Nym Dziuba.
Ball sweep to 33 points, all Parkes players except the final recipient. 39 Mick Bond, 37 John Fowler, 36 Peter Bristol. Garry Phillips, 35 Rub Cheney, Cath Kelly, 34 Graeme Cooke, 33 Rob Lea, Ian Hendry, Tony Hendry and Forbes' Barry Parker.
Last Tuesday 12 social Forbes players gathered for 12 holes with Peter Barnes in form scoring 31 points from Ted Morgan next on 30 points.
Earlier Geoff Drane pointed out that Brian Clarke created a record for Tuesday golfers in 2022 winning the first comp played and the last where on the 20th he won with 31 points from Ted Morgan and Alf Davies who shared runner-up on 26 points.
Despite enormous hurdles great to see the Forbes course getting back into shape and news out is that 18 holes with a couple of temporary greens in play as a result of the floods.
Did you hear about the golfer who asked his caddy, "Hey boy, do you think it is a sin to play golf on Sunday? Caddy replied, "The way you play, sir, its a crime any day of the week!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.