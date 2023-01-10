Summer bowls "well worth watching" as contests go down to wire

It hasn't been all quiet at the 'Bowlie' over the holiday break with a sprinkling of championship games along with a host of social competition bowls. And some of the results might surprise readers as they went down to the wire and were worth watching.
In Major Singles two of the club's 'heavies' fought it out with the Parkes Road landholder Brian 'Spro' Asimus getting the better of Elders rural merchandise salesman Robert' Bert' Bayley 25-11 in 18 ends.
It was 7-5 to 'Spro' after six before he took control 18-5 after 10. The rest history.
Greg Gunn had to finish like a marathon runner winning 25-23 in a match worthy of a final over Scott McKellar who threw everything over the menswear specialist in a game lasting 29 ends.
After six ends it was 4-all, 10-all after 13 prior to Scott forging ahead to lead 23-16 after 25. Greg drew on his experience to win the next four ends 9-0 for victory prior to drinks being called.
A similar score appeared in Minor Singles with Shane 'Booza' Bolam finishing strong to win 25-14 in 23 ends over Tony Bratton. Again even early, 8-7 after nine then 13-all after 15 with 'Booza' running away with the game late.
In Minor Singles Ian Hodges showed what he is capable of with a resounding 25-2 in 15 ends over Phil Moran who reported that members criticised Ian of 'Killing Santa'.
In Minor Pairs the hot combination of Paul Doust and Scott McKellar defeated Ivan Hodges and Peter Hocking 25-13 in 20 ends after leading 11-3 at 'oranges'.
'Age shall not weary them' was the motto as John Baass and Cliff Nelson wound back the clock to win 22-15 in the scheduled 21 ends over Shane Staines and 'Booza' Bolam. The vets looked good at 21-8 after 15 before the boys decide to play, but all in vain as they were only able to secure single where 2's and 3's were needed.
It took 21 ends for Don Craft with a three on the last to carry Barry Shine to a 22-21 victory over Phil Moran and a very talented Matt Reid who did everything possible in trying to secure a win. It looked a walk in the park for the winners, 13-1 after eight. They sat there for the next seven ends to trail 19-13 before finding luck, and Don's talent, to scrape home.
On the social scene New Year's Eve was welcomed with three games of social bowls and while no cards with full team names or teams were supplied for publication from all reports an evening which can be build on in the future.
Two of club best in president Peter Mackay skipped running second to ideas man Kerry Dunstan 13-11 over a very social 16 ends.
Next door Peter Besgrove skipped for a 19-9 win over Simmo's team, also in 16 ends while the remaining game had Tara's team for a 19-5 win in 11 ends over Faith's combination.
Last Wednesday (4th) 26 welcomed in the New Year on the green with card draw winners Bill O'Connell and Sid Morris scoring two on the last end to upset John Browne and Denny Byrnes 20-19 in 18 ends Not only did they win the last end they took the last four 8-0.
Noel Jolliffe and Barry Shine courtesy a solid start won 26-21 in 24 ends over Rick Stewart and Christian West while next door Laurie Spackman and Kerry Dunstan won the run home taking the last five ends 8-2 winning 19-17 over Ron Thurlow and Lyall Strudwick.
More comfortable were Jim Moloy and Glenn Kearney winning 29-8 in 20 ends over Allan Smith and Tony Bratton. They led 18-4 after 12.
Michael Coles is getting a 'name' for himself as a winner skipping for John Baass winning 22-18 in 20 ends over Peter Barnes and Paul Doust. In the remaining game, which was triples, Dan Wright, Fred Vogelsang and John Gorton won 15-11 over Barry White, Geoff West and Geoff Coles in 14 ends which saw them out of the lucky card draw due to the time of play.
In-club raffle Christian West and Noel Jolliffe.
Results from Wednesday 28th, lucky card draw winners Jim Moloy and Laurie Crouch 14-9 in 18 ends over Noel Jolliffe and Glenn Kearney. Dan Wright led for Barry Shine winning 26-14 in 18 over John Browne and John Gorton.
Tara-Lea Shaw and Kerry Dunstan had plenty to say while winning 23-13 in 20 ends over Will and Denny Byrnes, Next door Tony Bratton and Paul Baker won 22-18 over Cliff Nelson and Lyall Strudwick in 18 while in the reaming game it was a cliff hanger with Paul Doust and Scott McKellar scoring two on the last of 18 ends to win 16-15 over Dale Scott and Sid Morris.
On Wednesday 21st winners were Rick Stewart and Tony Bratton with a 16-15 victory in 18 ends over John Gorton and Lyall Strudwick while it was closer next door with the 'swinging' bowler Peter Barnes leading for Barry Shine taking the honours 19-16 in 20 over John Browne and Alf Davies.
In triples Jim Moloy, Geoff Coles and Laurie Crouch won 16-8 in 14 over Fred Vogelsang, Michael Coles and Kerry Dunstan. In the last Noel Jolliffe and Don Craft complemented each other in 20 ends to win 28-9 over Bill O'Connell and John Kennedy.
Thursday bowlers, this week's jackpot sits at $600 so a big roll-up in expected.
Last Thursday four games of pairs with 'ambo' Dan Wright and his father-in-law Glenn Kearney super impressive winning 27-8 over Denny Byrnes and Scott 'Scooter' Andrews in 22 ends. After it was 10-7 after 10 as the card shows they won all ends home except one.
Darryl Griffith and Lyall Strudwick won 27-15, also in 22 ends over Peter Greenhalgh and 'Spro' Asimus were the score was only 9-8 at half time.
Peter Besgrove and Grant Lambert combined to win 28-18 over a cunning combination of Terry Molloy and Peter Hocking in 24 ends after leading 12-10 at 'oranges'.
In the last game Allan Hilder and Tony Thurtell had a good win with a score of 24-20, also over 24 ends over won Tony Bratton and Greg Gunn. They were behind 14-11 after 12.
Thursday 29th had play for the $500 jackpot attracting 22 players. Amongst the winners were Al Hilder, Denny Byrnes and Mitch Andrews scoring 22-8 in 16 ends over Tony Bratton, John Baass and Scott McKellar.
Tare-Lea Shaw and Viv Russell had all the answers winning 21-17 in 22 over Dale Scott and 'Spro' Asimus. Only one shot separated Ian Hodges and Glenn Kearney with a 21-20 win over Peter Besgrove and Peter Hocking in 20.
In 22 ends Bob Grant and Laurie Crouch won 24-16 over Andrew Drabsch and 'Scotter' Drabsch. The final game was a 22-all result in 22 ends between Darryl Griffith and 'Bert' Bayley playing Dan Wright and Al Phillips.
Thursday 22nd attracted 24 players shooting for the $500 jackpot where Tare-Lea Shaw and Viv Russell may have won the week following but suffered a 25-10 loss in 22 ends against Dan Wright and Glenn Kearney.
Dale Scott and Lyall Strudwick won 23-18 in 24 over Peter Besgrove and Tony Bratton while another 24 end game had Ian Hodges and Mick Kelly winning 30-16 over Denny Byrnes and 'Booza' Bolam.
Ron Thurlow and Terry Molloy held on to win 18-17 in 22 over Max Vincent and Allan Hilder. Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips kept the score board ticking over winning 42-9 in 26 over Bob Grant and Peter Hocking. In the last over 22 ends Darryl Griffith and 'Scooter' Andrews won 26-7 over Ivan Hodges and Cliff Nelson.
Last Sunday bowlers were out trying to rid the kilos of Christmas with John Cutler scoring a double for the morning, a resting toucher and raspberry, shared with Scott McKellar. Jackpot for the morning, $40.
In a game of triples Grahame Riley, Peter Greenhalgh and Christian West proved too strong for Geoff Coles, Allan Hilder and Ron Thurlow winning 17-10 in 12 ends leading 9-6 after six.
A draw in 16 ends was the 17-all result over 16 ends between Shayne Staines and Scott McKellar who played Michael Coles and John Kennedy. Interestingly it was 8-all half way.
Peter Besgrove led superbly for Laurie Crouch winning 16-13 over Brett Davenport and Al Phillips leading 12-6 after eight, half time.
Sam Williams and Mitch Andrews had a family boosting 17-12 win over parents Lisa and 'Scooter' Andrews in 16. It was 9-all after eight in a game over 16 ends.
Jamie Dukes and Terry Molloy were strong winning 24-13 in 16 over Dale Scott and John Cutler. They led 10-8 after eight.
Anyone looking for a game of bowls social play held every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning.
If looking to witness play more championship matches are scheduled for the week ahead.
In-club we welcome back the Chinese caterers who will be serving their first meals for 2023 on Wednesday. A delight for any diner with meals served Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
