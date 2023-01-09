Brett Robb and Clint Lundholm will fly the flag for Dubbo at Rosehill on Saturday.
The pair will each have chances in the day's opening event, the $120,000 TAB Highway Handicap (1200m).
Robb will saddle up Ticket To Anywhere while Volterra will be in action for Lundholm.
The two western chances will line up directly next to each other as well after Lundholm drew gate one and Robb landed on his outside in two.
After running fourth on debut for Robb at Bathurst, Ticket To Anywhere won at Dubbo before being far from disgraced when running sixth while up in class at Randwick.
He returned from a freshen-up to run a narrow fourth at Coonabarabran last start and on Saturday he'll go from gate two with Nash Rawiller in the saddle.
For Lundholm, Saturday will give Volterra the long-awaited chance to race in a Highway event.
The five-year-old gelding was an emergency for a Highway late last month and missed out on a start but has impressed in recent times, with wins recorded at Gundagai and Mudgee in his past three starts.
"It's what we bought him for, to get down to the city and contest Highways," Lundholm said.
"He missed out last time so we gave him a trial last week and he trialled super. He pulled up an absolute treat and from barrier one (on Saturday) he should find himself leading or sitting right on the speed and he'll give us a good run for our money, for sure."
Regan Bayliss will ride Volterra at Rosehill.
The Highway will be part of an exciting day for the Lundholm team, who will also be eagerly watching exciting two-year-old Quasimoto contest the Gold Nugget at the Gold Coast.
A win in that event for Quasimoto was secure a place in the lucrative $2 million Gold Coast Magic Millions seven days later.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.