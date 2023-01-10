Forbes Advocate

Federal Government commits another $50 million to State's $200 million Newell Highway flood immunity project

Updated January 10 2023 - 9:37pm, first published 4:21pm
Plans to reduce flood closures of the Newell Highway south of Forbes have received a $50 million Federal boost.

