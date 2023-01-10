Plans to reduce flood closures of the Newell Highway south of Forbes have received a $50 million Federal boost.
But there's still planning work to be done before work begins on the project, funded to the tune of $200 million nearly four years ago.
Culverts and short-span bridges are among options to be investigated for seven critical locations between Forbes and West Wyalong, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said at Forbes on Tuesday, January 10.
He was joined by Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King to announce the additional funding.
The NSW Government committed $200 million to improving the highway's flood immunity back in March 2019 after a six-week closure in 2016.
This week, Mr Farraway said plans would need to take into account the November 2022 floods that closed the highway for seven weeks. Repairs from that flooding continue.
"We have done flood modelling but most of the learnings that we need for the future flood mitigation works on the Newell will be learnings out of the last three months," Mr Farraway said, although clarifying this did not mean works were starting from scratch.
"We will now progress towards scoping and designing that flood modelling to look at what are meaningful and deliverable options between Forbes and West Wyalong - along those pinch points where we saw the flooding occur.
"It is a complex flood plain ... when the Lachlan catchment fills up that water just sits there, so we need to take the learnings out of the most recent flood and how we respond.
"We can be looking at culverts, we can be looking at short-span bridges possibly, meaningful ways that we can get better flood immunity onto the Newell."
Minister King acknowledged the devastation flooding caused in and around Forbes and the impact of the highway closure.
"That $50m, in partnership with NSW Government's $200million for flood mitigation, really will future-proof this incredibly important part to make sure that we are connecting Forbes to to West Wyalong, making sure that we're working through where some of the issues might have been that we didn't expect," she said.
Mr Farraway said he'd love to see work start "as soon as possible" but the floods of last November were the most severe in decades and the learnings needed to be taken from those.
"My expectation is over the course of the next six months where we've taken the learnings of the most recent flood and we start looking and talking to the community about what are these solutions," he said.
"These solutions will be in addition to rebuilding the road, in addition to the heavy duty asphalt, these will be the infrastructure that we need to deliver longer term to make the road more resilient into the future."
Forbes Shire Councillor Michelle Herbert expressed the community's appreciation for the funding commitment, saying the project would improve business and tourism but also safety for all those using the road network.
Parkes Mayor Ken Keith said it was wonderful to see the additional $50 million for betterment.
"We need to continue to roll out that and other projects like grade separation of Inland Rail, further widening of the Newell Highway, more centreline separation is one of the big safety things that we can put in to this highway," he said.
In March 2019 the NSW Government committed $200 million to improving flood immunity on the Newell Highway between Forbes and West Wyalong in the lead up to the State election.
An update published on the Transport for NSW project website say preliminary environmental investigations were completed in September 2021 and the project had reached strategic and concept design stage.
The next update, nine months on, said work had been ongoing to investigate and develop a number of potential options to improve flood immunity to several sections of the Newell Highway between West Wyalong and Forbes.
"A comprehensive flood study, which includes modelling of the Lachlan River and Lake Cowal, has been developed," the project website says.
"This flood study will be used to help inform which options can be used in each location. Options that are being considered include improved drainage, raising of the road, bridges and pavement improvements."
