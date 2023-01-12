A festival-inspired Looking at Landcare, what can we learn from Gracelands?

Elvis gave his parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley instructions to find a 'farmhouse'-like property, with buffer space around it. They found Graceland, which at the time was still several kilometres from the urban part of Memphis. At that time the property cost $102,500. It is reported that Elvis spent in excess of $500,000 on modifications. This included a Meditation Garden that was used when he required time to reflect on a problem or situation.