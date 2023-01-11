Forbes Advocate

Former Manly Sea Eagle Pio Seci signs with Forbes Magpies for 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated January 11 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:35pm
Pio Seci, pictured in action for Fiji against Papua New Guinea last year, is a marquee recruit for the Forbes Magpies ahead of the 2023 season. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

A Fijian international who played in the NRL only last year has given rookie Forbes Magpies captain-coaches Nick Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews a welcome boost.

