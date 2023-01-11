Young readers' chance to join Summer fun, meet award-winning author at library

Central West Libraries invites children from across the Central West to join in its Kids Summer Read program these school holidays by reading The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore.
Then, Forbes' young readers have the chance to meet the author at a wrap event at the library on January 24.
The Right Way to Rock tells the story of Mac Fleetwood Cooper, whose mum believes the only good music is rock.
Mac dreams of a day when he can tell his mum about his secret love of Broadway musicals and when he discovers his school is about to lose its arts program, he knows something must be done.
Orange City Council Services Policy Committee Chair, Councillor Mel McDonell says children can pick up a copy of the book at any branch including Forbes.
"This is a fun way for children to keep up with their reading over the holidays," Cr McDonell said.
"Nat Amoore's books are full of life and laughter, and each carries an important message about how you can create the kind of world you would like to live in.
"Don't miss your opportunity to meet Nat, ask her about her books or what it's like to be an author, and join in the dance party."
The Book and Boogie dance party will be held at Orange City Library at 11am on Wednesday 25 January to celebrate the culmination of the program, when the author will pump out tunes from the book as well as other great kids' favourites.
All events are free to attend and tickets can be booked through Eventbrite.
Borrow your copy of The Right Way to Rock from Forbes Library, and come along to our Kids Summer Read Wrap with Nat Amoore.
Events are suitable for children aged six years plus, bookings are essential and spaces are limited.
Nat Amoore is coming to Forbes library at 11am on Tuesday, January 24.
