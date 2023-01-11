Forbes Advocate

Young readers' chance to join Summer fun, meet award-winning author at library

Updated January 11 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:59pm
Library team members Ruth Bingham, Julie Sykes, Central West Libraries Manager Roslyn Cousins, Jasmine Vidler, Rebekah Salmon and Andreas Klueger are ready to rock with this years Kids Summer Read The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore. Picture supplied.

Central West Libraries invites children from across the Central West to join in its Kids Summer Read program these school holidays by reading The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore.

Local News

