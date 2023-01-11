The Oxford English Dictionary describes an enigma as " A person or thing that is mysterious or difficult to find or understand."
The Australian Painted Snipe (Rostratula australis), certainly falls into this category. A medium sized wader, it is a bird of marshy swamps and decaying wetlands.
Highly nomadic, these birds occur over most of the Australian mainland but in only very low numbers. It is estimated that there may now only be as few as 350 of these birds left in Australia.
Their stronghold is the Murray/Darling Basin. Permanent wetlands like The Macquarie Marshes and Fivebough Swamp are two of the places where these birds tend to turn up with any regularity.
However, this means maybe only every few years so recordings are only very sporadic and intermittent.
They move around in response to seasonal conditions and when they are present they are very hard to detect and observe due to their beautifully camouflaged plumage and habit of freezing when approached.
They like areas of low, thick vegetation in shallow water, hiding by day and emerging at dusk to feed during the hours of darkness on worms, water bugs and small invertebrates.
When flushed they fly silent and fast before dropping quickly back into cover.
Like their relatives the Lathams Snipe your first encounter is usually when you have flushed the bird and then are only able to get a glimpse as it disappears into the distance.
From all of my encounters which are not many I have noticed that Painted Snipe fly silent when flushed while Lathams give a distinct loud call as they fly off. This can be a valuable identification tool if you didn't get a good look at the bird.
If it didn't make a sound as it flew off it would be worth investigating further as it may be a Painted snipe.
Very little is known about their habits and way of life. They have not been studied in any great depth and so very little is known about where they go and what they do.
However, it is known that like the Emu the males are responsible for incubating the eggs and providing most of the care for the chicks. Females will mate with a male, lay eggs in a nest then leave him to it while she goes off with other males.
In the Lachlan Shire they occur very occasionally and only in very low numbers, generally after flooding and tend to prefer the Lake Cowal and Wallaroi Creek systems here around Condobolin where I live.
Lake Cargelligo and associated environs is another local area where I have encountered these birds on a few occasions.
It then stands to reason that they should also occur anywhere along the Mid and Lower Lachlan as the habitat actually gets better as you travel West towards the Hay Plain where the Lachlan River ends.
Lake Brewster and anywhere around Booligal and the Great Cumbung should hold Painted Snipe when conditions are right.
Along the Wallaroi Creek near Lake Banar South of Condobolin during and just after flooding I have encountered these birds on four occasions in the last ten years. They are very quiet and unobtrusive and easily overlooked if you aren't on the ball.
They tend to hang out in flooded billabongs as water levels drop in areas covered with Lignums, Sedges and low growing water plants. I have had up to sixteen birds on one occasion but usually am lucky to get only a handful.
They tend to stay in these places for up to two months, only moving on as the habitat dries out.
Once you have found them you can then find them easily each time you visit as they don't tend to move around much.
When conditions return to normal and everything dries out these birds just evaporate and I may not see them for several years.
These enigmatic little birds are considered one of the Holy Grail birds of Australian birding, much sort after by birders but rarely seen due to their shy, cryptic nature, esoteric habits and ability to remain hidden and undetected. But they are slowly becoming extinct and really need help to bring them back from the brink.
Recently a group of scientific researchers headed up by Dr Matt Herring ( of Bitterns In Rice fame )have been tasked with doing research on Painted Snipe.
They have been running a crowd funding appeal over recent months and have now reached their goal of $120,000.00 So now the real work can commence.
The aim of the group is to capture twelve birds and fit them with GPS trackers so we can finally find out where they go and when.
The more data that can be collected will give us a greater understanding of these birds and what needs to be done to save them.
But it's not that simple. Just finding the birds will be the really hard part so the general public are now some of the most important players in this game.
I would ask that all birders, farmers and anyone with the remotest interest please keep your eyes out for these birds but more importantly and critically please document your findings and get them to Matt and his team so they can start their important work.
This year around the whole Murray/ Darling Basin the conditions are perfect for Painted Snipe so this research may well get off to a great start here and now in early 2023.
You can log your reports on birdata and ebird or follow Tracking Australian Painted Snipe when they launch their new website in the near future
Alternatively you can email reports to Matt Herring, mherring@murraywildlife.com.au or Birdlife Australia support@birdlife.org.au . You can also take part in an ongoing Painted Snipe nationwide survey at birdlife.org.au
For anyone along the Lachlan you can give any sightings to me Warren Chad at chaddy@westserv.net.au or call me on 0417453814.
Any sort of photo, good or bad will also be a great help. Even if you are not positively sure of the ID please get in contact as it still may be very important information.
With a little help from everybody we can all help to save this enigmatic little waterbird.
