Forbes Advocate

Gliders hoping we turn on the heat for 2023 Forbes Flatlands competition

January 14 2023 - 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dragon fly pilot tows a glider into the skies for the Forbes Flatlands Hang Gliding championships. File picture

One group of sports people is watching the hot, dry forecast with great interest - the Forbes Flatlands Hang Gliding competition is back and these conditions suit them perfectly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.