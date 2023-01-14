Gliders hoping we turn on the heat for 2023 Forbes Flatlands competition

One group of sports people is watching the hot, dry forecast with great interest - the Forbes Flatlands Hang Gliding competition is back and these conditions suit them perfectly.
Glider pilots, tow-plane pilots and support teams first meet in Forbes on Wednesday, January 18, to launch a week of flying out of "Bill's paddock" next to Forbes aerodrome.
Competition starts Thursday and there are 30 pilots registered, organiser Vicki Cain says, from all over Australia with a few travelling from Germany, Austria, Hungary and the UK.
Forbes' typical summer weather offers ideal conditions for the sport, with two tasks of world record length set here in 2016 and 2018.
A continuation of the hot weather we're having this week would be ideal, giving the gliders good thermals, but the tasks can be set depending on the conditions.
"If there's no wind we can still do a good task: we might be able to do an out and return say 100km out and 100km back," Ms Cain said.
"Light wind is really good for triangles: two other points and then back.
"If we get windy conditions they'll set a long task."
In previous years pilots have made the record books flying to Walgett and Manilla (near Tamworth) over distances of 368km and 388km.
They'll be based at the very welcoming Forbes aero club for the week, holding briefings there late every morning before launching after lunchtime.
Launch will be from Bill's Paddock - affectionately known as the Bill Moyes International Airport - with the tug pilots towing the gliders into the air with ultralights known as dragon flies.
Moyes is Ms Cain's father and was a pioneer of the sport as we know it today, foot-launching his glider from Mount Crackenback in the Australian Alps to set the first world record for unassisted launched flight in 1968 and the first Grand Canyon flight in 1970.
Their family still manufactures gliders and each year return to Forbes to run the Flatlands championships.
Competition will this year take place across three classes: open, sports, and women's. They'll be launching daily in the early afternoon from Thursday January 19 to Thursday January 26 and celebrate with presentation on the evening of Australia Day.
The championships have the support of Forbes Shire Council and the NSW Hanggliding and Paragliding Association.
