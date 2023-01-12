Special council meeting to look at equestrian centre location after floods through planned site

A planned equestrian centre could be relocated after the proposed site went under 1.3m of water in the second November 2022 flood.
Forbes Shire Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, considering a recommendation to proceed with the development near the Central West Livestock Exchange.
The council last year received $3.5m in funding for a covered multipurpose equestrian centre, which was to be built between Forbes' racecourse and showground.
"The previously proposed location ... was recently flooded and is now considered unsuitable due to the damage that would be caused by a repeat flood, similar to that encountered in November 2022," the report to be considered by councillors says.
"Council's design staff surveyed the flood debris adjacent to the racecourse site and the depth of the water during the second flood ... was determined to be 1.3m at this location."
The proposed new venue is to the immediate west of the Central West Livestock Exchange. It is owned by Forbes Shire Council, "is quite level and flood free".
The council is "under significant pressure" to get the project under way or risk losing the funding, the report to councillors says.
The direction has come from the mayor to the general manager, under power vested by the Local Government Act, to instruct staff to proceed with the construction on the lot fronting Back Yamma Road.
On Monday night, councillors will vote on endorsing this direction.
Consultation with user groups will then follow to develop a masterplan incorporating stables, lunging areas, spectator viewing, amenities, camping areas and spectator parking.
The equestrian centre is to cater for dressage, jumping, eventing, driving, vaulting and show horse events to local, regional and State standards.
The surface is proposed to be a special fibre and sand mixture over a drainage layer.
It's valued at more than $342,000, the report to councillors says, and would not survive a flood the size of the November 2022 events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.