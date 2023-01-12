Forbes Advocate

Special council meeting to look at equestrian centre location after floods through planned site

Updated January 13 2023 - 11:11am, first published 9:00am
A planned equestrian centre could be relocated after the proposed site went under 1.3m of water in the second November 2022 flood.

