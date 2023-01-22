Holidays packed with Summer fun for Forbes children

It's been a good Summer for Forbes' young people, with plenty of fun activities offered by both our council and community groups.
Forbes Shire Council's Youth Action Team kept busy with a show and workshops with A Trace of Magic, followed by a roller skating disco and an aptly named "epic day at the pool".
Entry to the pool was free and there was a giant slide, an inflatable Iron Man challenge, and even an electronic surfboard for the kids to test their skills.
Forbes Baptist Church ran its four-day Big Summer program, packed with activities for primary school aged children.
It wrapped up with a water play day that looked like bucket-loads of fun for all involved.
Creative Community Concepts is in the area this coming week, with events in Bedgerabong (Monday), Forbes (Tuesday) and Eugowra (Wednesday).
Thursday, January 26 is Australia Day.
Eugowra has family fun, with the Cabonne Council Awards, from 1pm to 5pm at Eugowra Showground;
Forbes' Party in (Lions) Park is from 6pm to 10pm with fireworks at 9am (pet owners are advised to secure their animals).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.