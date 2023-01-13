How to make a no win no fee claim on the Gold Coast

A no-win no, fee agreement means you only have to pay legal fees if and when the claim has been won, so let's investigate how to make this claim on the Gold Coast. Picture Shutterstock

With the high costs of litigating, it's no wonder that a no-win no, fee cost agreement is such an exciting prospect. A no-win no, fee agreement means you only have to pay legal fees if and when the claim has been won.

With that in mind, let's investigate how to make a no-win no, fee claim on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

Making a claim on the Gold Coast

Queensland law provides for people to be compensated when such a person has experienced personal injury and a resultant loss due to the fault of another.

Types of injuries include:

Car accidents;

Workplace incidents; or

Travelling back and forth from work.

The costs of the claims process can be pretty hefty, and that's where a no-win no, fee agreement comes in.

What clauses should a no win no fee agreement include?

Once a lawyer and client decide on a no-win no, fee arrangement (conditional costs agreement), there are a few legislative conditions that a lawyer must adhere to.

Legislative requirements that must be recognised:

Stipulate what can be considered a 'successful outcome' of the claim.

State which disbursements, if any, and the applicable interest, are to be paid by the client regardless of whether the claim is successful.

State if an 'uplift fee' is applicable.

The agreement should be reduced to writing; in plain, concise language, and the client must sign the contract.

It should state that the client has been made aware of their right to seek independent lawful advice before being a party to the agreement.

It should have a cooling off period of five or more business days when the client can end the agreement in writing.

While these conditions must be adhered to, there is no one size fits all agreement. Therefore, the contract can be customised to fit the specific matter.

What should I consider when deciding on a no win no fee agreement?

Prior to being party to a no win no fee agreement, it is advisable to do the following:

Meticulously read the clauses in the agreement and ensure you know what they mean. If in doubt, ask your lawyer to explain them to you.

During the five-day cooling-off duration, consider the terms of the agreement.

Acquire independent legal advice if anything about a no-win no, fee arrangement is unclear to you.

Ask your lawyer if they are charging an uplift fee and the associated costs. This can impact the final cost of the matter and the total you will recover.

Look at roughly how much the matter will be and ask for advice if anything isn't certain.

A no-win no, fee agreement in respect of a personal injury claim has to follow the '50/50' rule. Make sure this has been included in the contract.

Note that despite a no win no fee agreement, you will still, in most cases, be liable for the other party's legal fees if your claim is unsuccessful.

Make sure you are familiar with anything and everything you agree to because the agreement will bind you.

Conclusion

