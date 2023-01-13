This article is in partnership with Smith's Lawyers.
With the high costs of litigating, it's no wonder that a no-win no, fee cost agreement is such an exciting prospect. A no-win no, fee agreement means you only have to pay legal fees if and when the claim has been won.
With that in mind, let's investigate how to make a no-win no, fee claim on the Gold Coast, Queensland.
Making a claim on the Gold Coast
Queensland law provides for people to be compensated when such a person has experienced personal injury and a resultant loss due to the fault of another.
Types of injuries include:
The costs of the claims process can be pretty hefty, and that's where a no-win no, fee agreement comes in.
What clauses should a no win no fee agreement include?
Once a lawyer and client decide on a no-win no, fee arrangement (conditional costs agreement), there are a few legislative conditions that a lawyer must adhere to.
Legislative requirements that must be recognised:
While these conditions must be adhered to, there is no one size fits all agreement. Therefore, the contract can be customised to fit the specific matter.
What should I consider when deciding on a no win no fee agreement?
Prior to being party to a no win no fee agreement, it is advisable to do the following:
Make sure you are familiar with anything and everything you agree to because the agreement will bind you.
If you are thinking of making a no-win no, fee claim on the gold coast but are worried about the cost implications-fear not.
Smith's Lawyers have a no-win no, fee agreement with no catch. If you are unsuccessful in court, they will bear all costs.
An injury is stressful; exercising your rights to compensation shouldn't be.
