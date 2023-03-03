Forbes Advocate

It's finals team for Forbes and District cricket contenders

March 3 2023 - 5:40pm
Our senior cricket competition was late to start after extended flooding, but the usual suspects have risen to the top of the table as we look to this weekend's semi-final schedule.

