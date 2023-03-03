It's finals team for Forbes and District cricket contenders

Our senior cricket competition was late to start after extended flooding, but the usual suspects have risen to the top of the table as we look to this weekend's semi-final schedule.
Globe Hotel finished first on 16 points with only the one loss for the year, closely followed by Condobolin and Trundle one point behind having one loss and having played in a tie in round 2.
Postie Hotel makes up the fourth team in A grade whilst in B Grade, VC Reid go through to the grand final with Postie, Tigers and Battypi to battle it out for the other spot in the grand final.
Elimination semi-finals take place from 1pm Saturday, March 4 in Forbes and Condobolin.
Globe takes on Postie at Grinsted Oval and safe money would be on Globe Hotel ... however the only game Globe lost this year was to Postie in Round 4.
Globe will be relying on their usual strong bowling attack led by town captain Toby Hurford, Coopa Martin and Postie product Ricky Brett.
Globe bat deep with the likes of Mitch Andrews, Corey and Tallis Hurford providing big hitting all the way through the line-up.
Postie has been rejuvenated this year through an infusion of local juniors, now in their second year of men's cricket, who have the ability and enthusiasm to take the game if they put their minds to it.
Meanwhile in Condobolin Condo take on Trundle in a game that - really - either team could win.
Condo were last year's losing grand finalists and have some unfinished business openly admiring the title.
This game could swing on a single innings or an outstanding bowling spell and from this point the key players for Condo are Ryan Goodsell with bat or ball and captain Frankland Ross with his bamboozling leg spin or for Trundle Brad Watt with his tight bowling or the vastly experienced Adam Hall with the bat.
In the B Grade semi-final at Hughie Wilson Tigers should account for the winless Battypi.
Tigers have enough talent and experience in their team to be challenging for the top title and so the leadership of Jayme Sherritt and Mark Stirling should get them past the Battypi whose focus is shifting to winter sports and the oval ball rather than the red one.
