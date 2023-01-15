Forbes Advocate

Sizzle Minizzle set for Country Championships after winning at Orange for Brett Robb

By Nick Guthrie
January 15 2023 - 6:00pm
Clayton Gallagher (pictured) scored another win for trainer Brett Robb at Orange on Sunday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Country Championships is locked in for Sizzle Minizzle after a strong win at Orange on Sunday.

