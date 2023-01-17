Dobell and Clarke carry the day as "Righties" claim golf trophy

By Short Putt
With a weekend of sunshine beckoning and 18 holes available for golf the Forbes golfers rolled up to enjoy their favourite activity. Along the way there were a number of challenges, but most players were pleased to be out there, and quite a few finding it easy to score well.
On Saturday, the event contested was the Annual 'Righties vs Lefties' Trophy, sponsored by Steve Grallelis. The field included men and ladies, with 68 players putting their best swings forward. The temporary 3rd hole looked easy but there were a number of 'crashes' there. And it was likewise on the temporary greens where scores ranged from lucky birdies to gruesome totals.
The 'Righties vs Lefties' Trophy was snatched back by the Righties this year, after the Lefties triumphed last year. However, it was by less than a half point. All players' scores contribute to the overall result, which while it makes for a slower compilation of the winning score ensures that it is a team effort. The lefties did have some help from the Wagga players and generally had a narrower range of scores.
In the golf itself, the Div 1 winner was Jack Dobell with 43 points. He started well with a par, then a birdie on the first of the temporary greens. But his success on the temporary greens was a mixed bag. Runner-up was Barry Parker with 40 pts, nudging Warwick Judge out on count back. Barry parred each of the temporary greens except the 4th, but otherwise had a few mishaps on the normal holes.
The Div 2 went to Brian Clarke with his 43 point score. His was a steady game, reaping rewards on the 1st and 14th with 4-pointers. Runner-up was Bede Tooth with 42 points. He found the 3rd hole very easy, but mistakes on the 11th and 17th holes cost him a winning score.
A small group of ladies also participated in Trophy field. Veronica Rebellato was the best of them scoring 47 points, and obviously fully refreshed in her first full game since the Christmas break.
The ball sweep went to 36 pts on count back, well received by: 40 - W Judge, L Alley, C Scroope; 39 - M Watts; 38 - B Shine, J Betland, B Ashton, M Haley, M Coles, P Cowhan, J Haley, B Chandler, P Duke; 37 - A Caldwell, T Cogswell; 36 - P Wells, P Kay and B Everest.
The visitors included Distance member Angus Caldwell, Jarrod Hall from Trundle and a group from Wagga spearheaded by Carl Scroope.
The NTP's went to: 9th - B Chandler, 18th - B Shine. With all the par-3s playing on regular greens we may have expected quite a few 2's, and there were indeed.
Most were scored by the Div 1 players, with only two Div 2 players finding success on the 3rd and 9th holes. The 'guns' ravaged the 3rd hole, but nobody had any luck on the 1st hole.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin was positioned on the 3rd hole, with most expecting an easy flick to the green. Shane Sallaway took the money with a good shot which he described as 'a nice high arc that settled quickly. His putt from 1.1 metres was made without any concerns.
It was good to welcome the group from Wagga Wagga. They arrived and played on Friday, then participated in the comp on Saturday, and finished the weekend with a cool 9-holes on Sunday before heading home. Their scores were similar to those of most visitors - generally below par with some struggling. Maybe being closer to the equator or having more trees to contend with affected their games.
The best performers of the group of seven were Chris O'Rourke (36) and Carl Scroope (40), while the others concentrated on finishing their own games.
The return to a full 18-holes was welcomed by all, as it meant there were no 'bad memory hangovers' arising from the first lap of a 2-lap 9-hole layout. The requirement for a maximum 2-putt on the temporary greens was seen as 'easy pickings' for a good score.
However, looking at the cards it appears that the 2nd hole and 16th holes were the easiest to score a bogey or less on, with the 16th like shelling peas. However, the 4th and 13th holes were by far the hardest with double-bogeys or more being the normal score there.
Maybe the psyche of the golfers mind had something to do with the overall scoring. But it remains important to play well from tee to green, as the condition of the temporary greens means that 1-putts are not the norm.
Someone who needed some divine positive intervention was Mark Watts. He scored 39 points but bemoaned the wipes he had on the 6th, 7th and 17th holes. Handicap scores on those would have put him well in front. And then there was the player who had two (yes 2!) shanks. Luckily Bruce Carpenter is a quiet man and did not make comment on his partner's misfortune.
Marty Cahill was out enjoying a social game with a few friends. He found that the temporary greens matched his putting style, not needing the 2-putt rule on most of those greens. But he struggled on the regular greens. On one hole he missed a 5-foot putt twice - too hard for the first putt and off line for the return putt.
Often the intra-group contest can extend beyond the golf course. A pairing in one group adjudged that they were 4-down with five to play. They battled like demons and claimed the victory on the 18th hole. However, in the 'Golfie' the debate raged as to whether they were '4 down with 5 to play' or '5 down with 4 to play'. The discussion did not come to blows, but one player refused to play next week, but mainly because he was going away.
Here is the News:
You will be pleased to note that the decking on the 15th bridge is now in place. There is some tidy up work to be finished yet but at least it makes playing the back-9 much easier.
The CWDGA Pennants teams commence on Sun 5 Feb, with Forbes hosting the opening round. Names of players are still needed so get your name on the list in the Pro Shop.
We shall again be entering one team in each division, and hoping for some real success. The draw is not easily interpreted, and sees some of our teams have byes while others do not.
There is a Mizuno Equipment Demo Day being held at Forbes on Feb 16. Call Head Pro Adam or the Pro Shop to put your name down if you want to have a 'sqizz' or try some out.
The Golf Programme Booklet for 2023-24 is in the hands of the printers. There is a list in the Pro Shop of the Men Events for February. Hopefully the books will be finished in good time.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 21 Jan, will be the January Monthly Medal, sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions. This was postponed from Jan 7, switching places with an Individual Stroke event. There will be a Stableford Medley on Sun 22 Jan.
A Stableford Medley is also scheduled for Jan 26, Australia Day. Then the following weekend has an Individual Stableford on Saturday and a Stableford Medley on Sunday.
Despite a bit of heat 29 veteran golfers from Parkes and Forbes gathered last Thursday for their weekly 18 holes competition over a composite course due to renovations being undertaken on the Parkes course.
That did not hinder the talents of Cathy Kelly who handled the vibes from her fellow players like a champion to win with a creditable 41 points from fellow Parkes member Joe Davies who brought his Gold Coast holiday form home for runner-up with 40 points.
Nearest the pins - 15th A grade Peter Boschman (P), B nil, 11th A Richard Hamilton (P), B Joe Davies (P). Encouragement award to LVVGA president Peter Barnes from Forbes. Twin-towns shield, Parkes with 17 players to select their best six scores 223 points to Forbes' (12 players) 217.
Ball sweep to 34 points - 38 Geoff Drane (F), Steve Edwards (F), 37 John Pearce (P), 36 Barry Parker (F), Nym Dziuba (P), 35 Ted Morgan (F), Rod Luyt (P), 34 Richard Hamilton (P), Ken Ryan (P).
Golf this week again in Parkes with tee off around 9am or on arrival at the Parkes Golf Club on Thursday.
Geoff Drane welcomed one of the best in Forbes sport with big hitting Phil Duke taking to the Tuesday 12 hole social comp after the holiday break.
While he had no success Garry Pymont did last week winning with 34 points while Pater Barnes showed he can play on his day runner-up with 30 points.
Last week 15 greeted the starter and anyone wishing to have a hit it is advised to be at the Pro Shop at 9am as players are out early trying to avoid the midday heat.
