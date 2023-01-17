Dobell and Clarke carry the day as "Righties" claim golf trophy

Often the intra-group contest can extend beyond the golf course. A pairing in one group adjudged that they were 4-down with five to play. They battled like demons and claimed the victory on the 18th hole. However, in the 'Golfie' the debate raged as to whether they were '4 down with 5 to play' or '5 down with 4 to play'. The discussion did not come to blows, but one player refused to play next week, but mainly because he was going away.