What's on: Australia Day events and holiday fun continue

January 12 to 24
Kids bingo is on January 19 and 24, with $20 (members) and $25 (visitors) including 10 fun games of bingo and a kids bistro meal with ice cream. Book now on 02 6852 1488 or contact Club Forbes for more information.
Friday, January 20
Forbes Youth Action Team is planning another great day, this one based at Forbes Olympic pool with plenty of inflatable fun. Entry to the pool is free on this day, with special attractions between 11am and 4pm including a water slide called the Atomic Drop, a mechanical surfboard and an iron man challenge. This event is supported by Forbes Youth Action Team, Forbes Shire Council and the Office of Regional Youth. Children under 13 years require adult supervision.
Sunday, January 22
Forbes Country Music Club muster Sunday 22nd January 2023 1pm at Club Forbes. Our January guest artist is Anthea Basha, a talented musician from Orange NSW. Lucky door raffles, lucky numbers and raffles on the day including a Members Draw. All welcome - Musicians and performers are invited to attend and perform in a walk-up format. $5 entry under 17 free. Keep updated on events and news on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/forbescountrymusicclub2871
Tuesday, January 24
Central West Libraries invites children from across the Central West to join in its Kids Summer Read program these school holidays by reading The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore. The author will be making a special appearance at Forbes Library later this month, with children (aged six years and up) urged to sign up and be part of the fun. All events are free to attend and tickets can be booked through Eventbrite.
Monday, January 23
NSW Rugby Union is running a holiday camp in Forbes! Come along, throw a footy around and learn a few new skills. For ages 12 to 24 from 10am to 2pm with food provided at Grinsted Oval. Sessions include skills, drills and games with contact and non-contact options. Registration details on the Forbes Junior Rugby Facebook page.
January 23 to 25
Creative Community Concepts is coming to our district with family fun events designed to give parents and carers a chance to engage in different activities while they entertain the children. They'll be at: Bedgerabong Public School on Monday, January 23, from 10am; at Lions Park on Lake Forbes for a colour run from 11am Tuesday, January 24; and at Eugowra Public School for a colour run and summer fun day from 10am Wednesday, January 25. You can find out more on the Creative Community Concepts Facebook page or inquiries@creativecommunityconcepts.com.au
Thursday, January 26
This annual community breakfast is hosted on the picturesque Lake Forbes from 7am to 9am by the Rotary Club of Forbes in partnership with Forbes Shire Council. This event includes the Rotary Citizenship Awards and will kick off the community celebrations on Australia Day.
Thursday, January 26
Party in the Park will kick off at Lions Park from 6pm, featuring live entertainment from GabeMusic, amazing food and drink vendors, kids activities and the spectacular fireworks display at 9pm (make sure you've prepared to keep your pets safe). Road closures will be implemented on Lachlan Street at Bates Bridge between 7:00pm-9:45pm for the fireworks.
Thursday, January 26
Eugowra residents are urged to gather at the Eugowra Showground for a family fun day and Australia day celebrations this year. Between 1pm and 5pm, there will be a free barbecue, live music and the presentation of the Cabonne Council's major annual awards while the children can enjoy water play and activities.
February 3
A massive fundraiser auction for Eugowra is at Parkes' Coachman Hotel from 6.30pm on Friday, February 3. Numerous high money items are set to go under the hammer, there'll be entertainment by Greg Hush and play equipment for the kids. There'll be plenty of lucky door prizes too.
Saturday, February 11
The Bedgerabong Picnic Races return with picnic racing, fashions on the field, live music and fun for hte whole family. Marquee sites are available if you'd like to take a group out for the day, racing starts about 1.30pm and there'll be kids entertainment and foot races for all after the horses. Get your tickets online through 123tix.com.au
