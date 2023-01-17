Top competition on croquet courts as weather heats up

Firstly, congratulations are extended to our 2022 croquet award recipients.
Men's Golf Croquet Perpetual trophy winner was Kevin Rubie, runner up Neville Spry; Men's Aussie croquet perpetual trophy winner was Neville Spry, runner up John Browne.
Ladies Golf croquet perpetual trophy winner was Robin Pols, runner up Colleen Liebich, and Ladies Aussie croquet perpetual trophy winner was Elvy Quirk with runner up Cheryl Toohey.
Encouragement awards were presented to Fay Picker, Lyall Strudwick, Carolyn Neilsen, Noel Jolliffe, Allan Jones and Sally Perry.
We had 28 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday January 14.
Four players had a good day and managed three games: Geoff Coles, John Job, Allan Jones and good to see Doreen Rogers back in the winning circle again.
BIG WINS
CLOSE GAMES
We had 36 players for Golf Croquet on Tuesday 17th, now summer is starting to take effect.
Four players won three games: Bruce Field, John Farah, Elvy Quirk and Lyal Strudwick.
A very BIG WIN 13-0 John Cole and Fay Picker.
BIG WINS
CLOSE GAMES
That's it for now, hope it does not get any hotter. By PEGGING OUT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.