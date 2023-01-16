Company still assessing work needed to reopen flooded Forbes service station

Two months on from the biggest flood peak in Forbes in 70 years two of our service stations remain shuttered.
One company has told the Forbes Advocate they are still assessing the damage that's been done to the site, on Dowling Street, the other has yet to respond to our enquiries.
Forbes' BP and Ampol service stations stand on opposite corners on Dowling Street, where waters were so deep and fast-flowing fire trucks and then boats were used to ferry essential workers through town.
A BP spokesperson told the Advocate the company is continuing to assess the flood damage, "with appropriate repair work being scheduled to get the sites back up and running as quickly and safely as possible.
"We will keep the community updated as sites reopen."
While the other service station still has Woolworths signage alongside Ampol, Woolworths informed the Advocate the service stations were sold to EG Group.
The Advocate has emailed their media team asking about the future of the site.
