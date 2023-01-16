Forbes Advocate

Company still assessing work needed to reopen flooded Forbes service station

Updated January 16 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two months on from the biggest flood peak in Forbes in 70 years two of our service stations remain shuttered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.