Forbes ewe lambs sell to $350 a head

By Karen Bailey
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:00pm
Glamis Shield winner Geoff Jones, The Troffs Pastoral Company, Trundle, with judges Jo Balcombe from Cranbrook Poll Dorsets, Canowindra, and Mitch Rubie from Lachlan Merinos, Forbes; Murray Brown, Glamis, Bedgerabong; MCC Chudleigh Dobell agent Hugh Dobell, and Eli Brown at the front.

First-cross ewe lambs sold to a top of $350 a head during the Forbes 44th Annual First-Cross Ewe Sale last Thursday.

