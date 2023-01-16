Showground may flood but it's still best home for equestrian centre, say riders

A proposal to relocate Forbes' planned multipurpose equestrian centre out of the floodway has been overturned after some local groups said they wouldn't use a facility out near the saleyards.
Funding for a $3.5million covered equestrian arena was announced in July 2022, with plans to build a venue where Forbes could host dressage, jumping, eventing, driving, vaulting and show horse events to local, regional and State standards.
But some 1.3m of water went through the proposed site - between the showground and race course - in last November's floods.
With the countdown on to the funding deadline, Forbes Shire Council proposed to relocate it to flood-free land near the Central West Livestock Exchange.
The council's gallery was packed to hear four speakers, representing stakeholders including the PA and H Association, Riding for the Disabled Forbes branch, and Forbes Sorting and Penning, speak against the move at a special council meeting on Monday night.
As a result, councillors voted to reassess the original location, in the showground and race course area.
Horses, children, camping and crowds of spectators would be involved with an equestrian centre - and would not mix well with the heavy vehicles and livestock heading to the saleyards, councillors heard.
Isobel Pearce from Forbes branch of Riding for the Disabled, which was already leased some land near the Central West Livestock Exchange in March 2022, said their committee did not support operating there.
"We had already deemed the site wouldn't be appropriate: biosecurity, traffic, safety of children, noise and the fact you're dealing with another animal where we've got pigs, cattle, sheep, people coming and going," she said.
The facility has the potential to be great, the groups added, done right, but they criticised the sudden call to make a decision.
Randall Grayson, president of Forbes Jockey Club, said the groups involved were expecting monthly meetings on the project but heard nothing between last August and December 22 - when they received an email advising about plans to move the centre.
The council explained they needed to start on the project by March.
"The timeline is absolutely critical especially with a looming State Government election," the council's General Manager Steve Loane said.
"Whatever decision is made here today, of course staff will build this facility to budget, to time and to high quality but it doesn't escape the fact that we are on a very tight schedule."
Mr Grayson expressed concerns about setting up a sport and tourism facility in the industrial area, particularly that camping was prohibited under the industrial zoning of the land near the Central West Livestock Exchange.
"There are always crowds involved and a big percentage of the horse ones are camping," he said.
"We're all here, we're all volunteers, we're trying to grow the town, we're trying to build something good for the town to bring people to the town.
"We want to bring people to the town, show them the lovely town we've got. We just don't think we can do that at the proposed site out at the industrial site. I think there's too many hurdles."
The council's Director Planning and Growth Mat Teale said outdoor recreational facilities were allowed under the zoning at a State level.
Pip Perry from Forbes PA and H Association suggested there could be another, more suitable location on the showground land.
"We consider that the flow of water there is not dangerous, none of our buildings were damaged in spite of what's been written," he said.
"We would be willing to sell the area to a suitable entity. Possibly in return we'd take over our large camping area."
Mr Teale said time would be of the essence if the council needed to negotiate ownership of a new parcel of land: the proposed site was on Crown Land.
Melissa West from Forbes Sorting and Penning said she was keen to see the arena be "the best in NSW".
"The potential is there, we are so excited about the potential that is there," she said.
But Mrs West also raised issues with the surface described in the plans.
The surface was proposed to be a special fibre and sand mixture over a drainage layer, valued at more than $342,000, the report to councillors said. It would not survive a flood the size of the November 2022 events.
Mrs West said the flexi fibre surface quoted was not suitable for their events.
"All we want is compacted base with crusher dust and sand," she said.
"If every grain of sand got washed away you could fill it up 41 times with the money you save by not using that surface."
River sand, she pointed out, was naturally flood resilient.
Local equestrian groups had been working on the proposal for the centre since 2018, Mr Grayson said, and suddenly confronted with the need to make a quick decision to change its location.
"We want to see a little bit more due diligence on the sites, a bit more investigating, maybe to an alternate site," he said.
"By doing that there'd be no extra sending on campsites with electricity, we wouldn't have to worry about that."
