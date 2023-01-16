Forbes Advocate

Showground may flood but it's still best home for equestrian centre, say riders

Updated January 17 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 8:00am
Forbes Showground flooded to 1.3m deep but would still be a better venue for a covered multipurpose equestrian centre than Back Yamma Road, council heard. Picture Forbes Shire Council business paper

A proposal to relocate Forbes' planned multipurpose equestrian centre out of the floodway has been overturned after some local groups said they wouldn't use a facility out near the saleyards.

