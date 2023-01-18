Landcarers are counting down the days until Costa Georgiadis comes to town

CWLL are pleased to be hosting Homegrown Parkes in partnership with Parkes Shire Council. This is new event has a focus on encouraging families to get out into their garden patch, no matter how big or small and start growing. The day includes Crop Swap (an opportunity for people to swap excess produce), markets that have a focus on local produce, competitions for children and bus trips to a local family (semi-urban) property to find out about their success and failures. This family are actually keen to share their failures, in the hope of encouraging others to just have a go!