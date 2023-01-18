Forbes Advocate

Landcarers are counting down the days until Costa Georgiadis comes to town

By Marg Applebee
January 19 2023 - 7:30am
Costa Georgiadis is coming back to our district as a guest of Central West Lachlan Landcare in March 2023. Picture supplied

Hi Landcarers, Central West Lachlan Landcare (CWLL) are on the count down to our visit from Costa Georgiadis on 24 and 25 March 2023!

