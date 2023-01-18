Landcarers are counting down the days until Costa Georgiadis comes to town

Hi Landcarers, Central West Lachlan Landcare (CWLL) are on the count down to our visit from Costa Georgiadis on 24 and 25 March 2023!
During his time with us, Costa will be presenting at Schools Eco Day and be our guest speaker at our Landcare Dinner at Bogan Gate on 24 March. Tickets will go on sale for the Landcare Dinner on Friday, 10 February. Links will be on our website and social media.
Costa is also joining us to kick off the first Homegrown Parkes event on Saturday, 25 March. If anyone was going to kick it off, we think Costa totally fits the bill!
CWLL are pleased to be hosting Homegrown Parkes in partnership with Parkes Shire Council. This is new event has a focus on encouraging families to get out into their garden patch, no matter how big or small and start growing. The day includes Crop Swap (an opportunity for people to swap excess produce), markets that have a focus on local produce, competitions for children and bus trips to a local family (semi-urban) property to find out about their success and failures. This family are actually keen to share their failures, in the hope of encouraging others to just have a go!
We have been totally overwhelmed with support from the local community and local groups keen to be involved and support the event.
If you would like to register your Expression of Interest to be involved with Homegrown Parkes Markets, Crop Swap or Bus Trip, we would love to hear from you. Please fill in the jotform to provide further information: https://form.jotform.com/223517358303857
Since 2013, Costa Georgiadis has continued his journey as the much-loved host of one of the ABC's most iconic and Logie award-winning programs, Gardening Australia. His presenting work with Gardening Australia has been acknowledged with a Silver Logie.
Costa is also involved with regenerative agriculture and holistic practices that deal with the issues arising from a rapidly urbanising world. Through his workshops, lectures, keynotes, expos and other events, Costa is actively involved in delivering his message to the broader community. His work with pre-schools, primary and high schools, TAFE colleges and universities, industry groups and community organisations reflects his ability to convey his knowledge of a permanent self-sustaining culture to any audience.
Costa is the host of Gardening Australia and proudly supports Junior Landcare in a national ambassadorial role. We are thrilled to welcome him back to Central West NSW.
