Ambassador says "it's a privilege" to be in Forbes on Australia Day

Akash Arora came to Australia as a student, and thought he'd stay on about six months after his degree.
Twenty years on, he's still here. After living in Delhi, London, and New York it's now Sydney he calls home and he's become an Australian citizen.
Mr Arora's journey is a reflection of this nation's willingness to accept people from all corners of the globe, he says, and that's what motivated him to be an Australia Day ambassador.
This January 26, Mr Arora is on his way to Forbes to join our community in celebrations from the Citizen of the Year dinner on Wednesday through to the party in the park on Thursday evening.
As a journalist, formerly with SBS and now with Australian Community Media, he's heard a lot about Forbes and particularly late last year as floods devastated our region.
"I'm really privileged to be in Forbes at this moment in time and on spectacular Australia day," he told the Advocate in the lead up.
Forbes will begin Australia Day acknowledgements with a formal dinner celebrating our Citizens of the Year on Wednesday, January 25.
Rotary will host its breakfast at Lions Park on Thursday morning, and the party in the park will take us into the evening with fireworks at 9pm.
Due to COVID, it's the first year Mr Arora has got to go to a community as an Australia Day ambassador and he's looking forward to it.
"Australia is a really diverse country with lots of different cultures and as an Australia Day Ambassador I get to represent that diversity," Mr Arora said.
"As someone who came to Australia 20 years ago as an immigrant, found all the incredible opportunities that Australia offers everyone, then became an Australian citizen, be able to be an Australia Day Ambassador, I think it's just something I really want to showcase - not just to the immigrants in this country but to Australians, because it reflects their ability and their wililngness to accept people from all other cultures and different corners of the globe.
"For me to be able to be representative of that, is the most important thing for me."
Lifestyle and travel journalism isn't as glamorous as it sounds, he's quick to say, but it is something he enjoys immensely.
This trip will be different as he seeks to connect with our community rather than just cover it.
"I have heard a lot about the spirit of resilience of the people of Forbes, and I'm really looking forward to being among those people," Mr Arora said.
