University Medal recipient Maddison Cowan bringing health skills back to region

January 19 2023 - 6:00am
Forbes' Maddison Cowan was awarded a University Medal at the conclusion of her Medical Radiation Science studies with CSU. Picture supplied.

A Charles Sturt University graduate from Forbes is coming straight back into the rural health workforce after completing her studies - and being awarded a University Medal for her outstanding grades.

