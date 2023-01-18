University Medal recipient Maddison Cowan bringing health skills back to region

A Charles Sturt University graduate from Forbes is coming straight back into the rural health workforce after completing her studies - and being awarded a University Medal for her outstanding grades.
Maddison Cowan graduated with a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science in the Charles Sturt School of Dentistry and Medical Sciences at the graduation ceremony in Wagga Wagga at the end of 2022.
The University Medal is the highest honour that a student can receive.
To be awarded a University Medal, a student has to achieve High Distinctions (HDs) in nearly all their subjects.
If a student receives all HDs, they will receive a possible Grade Point Average (GPA) of seven.
Maddison is the daughter of Melissa and Marcus Cowan, and was motivated to actively contribute to improving health in regional communities.
"I come from a small rural community that regularly experiences shortages of physicians and specialists which greatly influences the ability of residents to receive timely care," Ms Cowan said.
"From experiencing the effects of this first-hand through lengthy waiting times or a complete lack of service provision I was determined to select a career in which I could directly make a difference."
Ms Cowan said she was well supported through her university journey, particularly by her boyfriend of five years, younger sister, and parents.
"I have been inspired and supported by all members of my family who have attended and graduated from Charles Sturt University," she said.
"I have always been absolutely fascinated with the structures and functions of the human body, and this coupled with a desire to be a part of the healthcare industry made the decision to pursue a career in radiography an easy one.
"The ability of radiography to make such a profound impact on patient management and care in just the mere minutes it takes to acquire an image was definitely a massive influence on my decision to study this discipline.
"I believe by successfully completing a degree in medical imaging I can actively contribute to improving the health of my community in a meaningful way."
Ms Cowan was working at The Canberra Hospital, regarded as the major trauma hospital for Southern NSW providing medical and surgical services for the most acutely unwell patients.
She has now accepted a position in Orange, bringing her knowledge and skills back to our region.
