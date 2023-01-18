Tom's keen eyesight and acute sense of hearing was quickly recognised, taking him into the thick of the action as a forward scout. This is where he had a few more of his 'close shaves'. On one occasion a bullet went through the pocket of his trousers and out his fly. He also came face-to-face with an Indian soldier who was being used by the Japanese for labour. Luckily for Tom, this man spoke pretty good English and was able to warn him of the position of the Japanese, just 100 yards further on. This no doubt, had saved Tom's life. In return, Tom liberated this POW.