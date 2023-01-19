Hay delivery on the way, flooded farmers urged to register

There's a delivery of donated hay on the way ... and the Rapid Relief Team is encouraging flood-hit farmers to register to receive them.
Rapid Relief Team, who arrived in Eugowra on the night of November 14 and served food in the immediate aftermath of the flood disaster, is coming back with a community event in February.
RRT Director Lester Sharples said the floods had devastated the State's Central West - a region still battling like much of Australia to recover from bushfires and the crippling impact of the pandemic.
"It's been an incredibly difficult time and it's important that as a community we give each other the strength to get through," Mr. Sharples said.
Farmers Community Connect is an initiative designed to bring local communities together by donating feed stock to farmers and offer a range of support services over a free barbecue lunch.
Mr Sharples said RRT's volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church hope to serve their local community with Christian values of care and compassion.
"We all know the incredible job our farmers do and how resilient they are, but the floods just proved another massive whack, so if this is one small way of supporting them - it's worth it," he said.
"That's why we are heading out to Eugowra to provide some tangible support with the bales of hay, but also so farmers can access important local services.
"It's an opportunity to sit down for a coffee, grab a bite to eat with each other and offer a listening ear to those that need a chat," said Mr Sharples.
The Farmers Community Connect event includes:
All members of the local community are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Farmers can register for bales of hay by 30 January via: https://rrtglobal.org/operations-appeals/farmers-community-connect-eugowra/ or email action.au@rrtglobal.org for more information.
