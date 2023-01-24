Forbes stars selected for Country's national futsal campaign

It's fast and it's physical - it's futsal and a handful of talented young locals stepped onto the national stage for NSW Country this month at the National Futsal Championships at Melbourne's State Netball and Hockey facility.
Forbes' Josie Mckenzie and Parkes Indi Kennedy earned NSW Country berths in the Under 13s girls, Nick Zannes in the Under 14s boys.
The indoor game required a real shift for all of them, Josie's dad Doug Mckenzie, who coaches soccer in the region and this year coached the Under 13s boys NSW Country futsal team, said.
"They're playing on a 30 by 20 metre court, five on five, against the best in the country," he said.
The skill level is high and the player's thinking about 50 per cent faster than on the open outdoor field, Mckenzie added.
"It's really physical, it's all one-on-one," he said.
The girls' Under 13s squad had just eight players, with Josie and Indi newcomers to the indoor version of the game, who only had one training session together before the start of the tournament.
Given that, their performance was impressive and the experience they've gained absolutely invaluable.
The Country girls 13s held Sydney Metro to 1-1 until the final eight minutes of the game, and Western Australia to 3-3 until the final quarter.
They went down to Victoria and Queensland in the next two days, those teams going on to the grand finals.
Nick Zannes and the NSW Country Boys 14s also had a tough campaign, knocked out by champions Queensland in the quarter finals, but he was also thrilled with the experience.
"It was really good," the Forbes goalie said afterwards.
"The competition was really good and really fast - it's quicker, with less players and a smaller field."
The role of goalie is a high-pressure one and it's that challenge that Zannes loves.
Late last year he had the chance to train on a Fleetwood Town International Football Academy Tour, and relished the opportunities.
He too was new to futsal, and the intensity of the indoor game has him hooked.
"I would do it again, 100 per cent," Zannes said.
In fact, he and his dad John - who helped manage the team - were so enjoying the contest they stayed to watch even after the Country 14s were eliminated.
Not only was the men's competition outstanding, John said, but they also had the chance to watch an all abilities futsal game.
It was all outstanding spectator sport, he said, and the opportunities are there.
When the new school year begins, training will also kick off for all our junior soccer players.
Mckenzie is excited to be adding to our girls' training with a talent identification program for Western NSW, launching morning as well as afternoon training sessions to bring our district into line with the kids they'll be competing against.
"I've got about 35 aged eight to 12 coming together next Friday, that will be the first step in that development program," he said.
His goal is to offer training to the western region's players so they're skilled up and ready to play at major tournaments like the Futsal Nationals.
"It goes to show that if kids have got ability, if they get training and apply themselves, they have got plenty of opportunity," Mckenzie said.
