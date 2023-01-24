Forbes Advocate

Forbes stars selected for Country's national futsal campaign

Updated January 24 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes' Josie Mckenzie (centre back) and Parkes' Indi Kennedy (back right) with the NSW Country girls Under 13s team. Picture supplied.

It's fast and it's physical - it's futsal and a handful of talented young locals stepped onto the national stage for NSW Country this month at the National Futsal Championships at Melbourne's State Netball and Hockey facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.