Lions bringing loads of donated hay to Forbes on Australia Day

Seventeen years ago, Graham Cockerell drove up to Gippsland with a small truck of hay for a group of farmers who had been burned out.
When he saw the scale of the devastation and spoke to those affected, he went back to his Lions Club to rally more assistance.
He's been doing it ever since. Through the Millennium Drought, bushfires, floods, drought, more fires, more floods.
This Australia Day he - and at this stage about 20 trucks - will roll into Forbes with hay to help feed livestock in our district after last year's destructive floods.
The volunteers, bringing donated hay, will travel for hours to offer practical assistance and show their support to those whose stored feed and crops were wiped out by floodwaters which have sat for months in some areas.
They've already had registrations from Forbes, Bedgerabong, Eugowra and Parkes, but they still have capacity to take a few more registrations, Mr Cockerell said.
Lions Need for Feed have made a number of trips to Forbes since last December, he added, but the Australia Day convoy is something the charity does on January 26 every year to a region in need.
They're also inviting those who register for hay to join them for a meal and a drink catered by our local Lions Club.
Need for Feed is completely volunteer driven, with trucks this time coming from southern NSW and Victoria and donated feed from as far away as South Australia.
It just hasn't stopped since Mr Cockerell reached out to meet that need he saw in 2006.
"It just keeps getting bigger," he said.
"The last couple of years we've done 500 loads a year, in the black summer of fires we probably did double that.
"We have really good support from the Australian public."
They also have incredible support from farmers who received donated fodder in their own time of need, and now want to extend that help to someone else.
"We have got some very generous people out there," Mr Cockerell said.
"Some of our volunteers have been recipients, some of our donors have been recipients.
"We have donations coming out of the Bega Valley, they were burned out three years ago, and hay coming from all over Gippsland, they were recipients not so long ago."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.