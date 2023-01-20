Forbes Advocate

$1million announced to build a new Rural Fire Service Station at Eugowra

Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke travelled to Eugowra on January 20 to announce the town is set to receive $1 million to build a new Rural Fire Service (RFS) station.

