Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke travelled to Eugowra on January 20 to announce the town is set to receive $1 million to build a new Rural Fire Service (RFS) station.
While the location of the new station in Eugowra is still being decided, it is expected to have four bays and feature training rooms and modern amenities.
The existing Eugowra fire station is more than 50 years old and was heavily impacted by the sheer force of the floodwaters, Ms Cooke said.
Ms Cooke said that she couldn't think of a brigade more deserving of getting a new station, particularly as the current RFS station was heavily impacted by the flooding last year.
"They rescued over 64 people in this flooding event. Many of them, themselves have been impacted with their homes inundated their businesses also affected," she said.
"They have put all of that aside and have continued to turn up day in, day out to support their community to get back on their feet.
"With this investment, it's not just about supporting them and supporting the work they do, it's also a strong signal by the NSW government that we are determined to get on and see this community rebuild.
"To that end, we will be investing heavily in this community."
RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said the members of Eugowra Brigade worked tirelessly to rescue fellow residents, clean up the town and help their community in a number of different ways.
Building a new fire station for the Brigade on higher ground will provide more certainty for the members and their equipment in the event of future disasters," he said.
"This new facility will be greatly welcomed by not only the local Brigade, but also the community they serve.
"We will continue to work with Cabonne Council to identify the most suitable location for this new station to be built in the Showgrounds precinct."
Cabonne Council deputy mayor Jamie Jones said they welcome the funding announcement and that moving to a new location with a new station will help the brigade have the resources and hub to train and respond to emergencies.
Cr Jones said Eugowra is remarkably resilient, but announcements like this ensure that the community is given the confidence that both the state government and Cabonne Council is committed to rebuilding and seeing the town thrive again.
RFS Superintendent Brett Bowden said the new facility will be nothing short of outstanding compared with the current shed that the Eugowra Brigade operates out of.
The new facility will also allow the Eugowra Brigade, and possibly the neighbouring brigades of Trajere, Mt Pleasant and Eulimore the opportunity for training and to house resources.
With many families looking to rebuild, Ms Cooke said that she is calling on insurance companies to do everything they can to support people.
"[I'm] calling on insurance companies to have a heart and continue working with families and the community more broadly," she said.
Ms Cooke said that the state government are working with individuals, rural landholders, businesses and councils with the rebuild of critical infrastructure.
"I think that it is incumbent on insurance companies to do the same," she said.
Currently, Ms Cooke said they have rolled out a number of support packages for Eugowra, the Central West and across the state.
Ms Cooke said in Eugowra they have the Back Home grants of up to $20,000 to support people to make the necessary repairs to get back into their home.
She said they also have the at-home caravan program which allows people to stay on their own property while they repair their homes.
Ms Cooke said there is also a range of other support measures including grants and encourages people to continue working with Service NSW and the Reconstruction Authority.
"We will always be here to support this community for however long it takes," Ms Cooke said.
