Damaged sections of train line between Parkes and Broken Hill and in Blue Mountains to reopen

By Newsroom
January 20 2023 - 1:30pm
Rail operations will recommence on the Parkes to Broken Hill line next week after unprecedented flooding damaged 18 sites, significantly impacting rail services.

