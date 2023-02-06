Volunteers begin big task of saving Forbes' history from flood mud

A team of volunteers has begun the long task of rescuing our local history from the mud and the damp left by flooding.
Floodwater went through Forbes and District Historical Society's Cross Street museum between 60cm and 120cm deep.
As the November 2022 floods approached they rushed to the historic Osborne Hall to raise some of the at-risk items to the second storey of the building, lifting cabinets onto bricks and sealing around doors.
Unfortunately there was no stopping a flood of the magnitude of that second November peak - second only to the 1952 flood in the town.
When the volunteers made their way back to the museum they found the floorboards thick with slippery mud and displays full of water. Some of the cupboards they'd raised had tipped over with the water so much higher than expected.
They've let things dry out a bit over Christmas, say Bruce and Margaret Adams and their team of volunteers, now the work begins again.
There is still a lot to assess, and it's just not possible to estimate when they might be able to open the doors to the community again.
"There is a lot of cleaning to be done," Mrs Adams said.
Very welcome assistance has come from Disaster Relief Australia over the past week or two, the team of visiting volunteers doing an incredible amount of work to lift, clean and restore.
"They're fantastic," Mrs Adams said. "We could not do it without them."
But it's worth it: the museum is home to many unique exhibits and items entrusted by local families including the Reymonds and the Stricklands.
The museum is home to so much local history from photographs and clothing to machinery, from items that were once found in every kitchen to unique pieces that represent local ingenuity.
There are tools hand-fashioned by our First Nations people, relics of the gold rush and bushranger era.
The first mayor's desk, and the bowl Alderman Thomas Hand brought from England with him, are housed there.
Special displays have included World War I, medicine, Ben Hall and items found in our grandparents' kitchens.
It's all been donated by local families and entrusted to the museum to capture so many aspects of local life.
Forbes and District Historical Society was awarded the 2022 Forbes Medal for heritage preservation for their work to create exhibition space and tell our community's stories.
Now they're in a battle against mould and rust and will be looking to replace some of the display cabinets that have warped and buckled.
