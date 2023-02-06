Forbes Advocate

Volunteers begin big task of saving Forbes' history from flood mud

Updated February 8 2023 - 12:43pm, first published February 7 2023 - 7:30am
Lloyd Gerdes, Margaret Adams, Rex Barton and Susan Stewart among the team cleaning up flood damage at the Forbes and District Historical Society.

A team of volunteers has begun the long task of rescuing our local history from the mud and the damp left by flooding.

Local News

