Blaze Aid is here to help with mammoth task of fixing flood-hit farm fences

BlazeAid has returned to our region to help our farming families rebuild fences and more in the wake of last year's destructive floods.
The team of volunteers has set up camp at Forbes Showground and begun clearing debris from fences and making repairs.
Camp coordinator Chris Male says they're here to help the farming community get back on their feet: their priorities to safely contain livestock, then repair boundary fences followed by internal fences.
There's a big task ahead for those whose floods were knocked down or even clean washed away late last year, so please register if you could use a helping hand, she's encouraging our farmers.
The team arrived in Forbes last week and got straight to work on properties at Tichborne and Eugowra. The first person to register had a whopping 10km of fences down.
They'll clear flood debris and stand fences up wherever they can, Mrs Male added.
Blaze Aid will also do much more than fencing, happy to help with tasks such as putting chook sheds and other structures back up.
Please just ask, if there's a task you need a hand with, she urges. Blaze Aid's volunteers will always do what they can to help.
"We will do what the farmer needs to be done," Mrs Male said.
They have volunteers here, but they would love to hear from locals able to lend a hand.
"The average age of our volunteers is older than the average sporting club," Mrs Male said with a smile. "It also makes us feel part of the community."
People who can help by making morning or afternoon tea, or service clubs that can help cater for dinner, would also be very welcome.
Blaze Aid has a whole camp set up at the Ben Hall Shears, with volunteers serving in administration, cleaning, the kitchen, and ensuring tools are sharpened and fuelled up ready to go every morning.
Blaze Aid will stay to get the job done, so if people can help one day a week they'd love to hear from you. They're also delighted to work with sports teams - for example - who can get in as a group for a day.
Mrs Male and her husband have been involved in Blaze Aid for 10 years now, inspired to donate their time in response to kindness their family received at a time of hardship. Now she describes herself as "addicted" to the organisation.
It has given the Males a way to come alongside farming families and offer practical assistance assistance as well as emotional support.
"What a flood leaves behind is a lot more than a muddy mess," Mrs Male said.
"People have got to get their lives back in order.
"We want farmers to know they're not alone: a lot of people care for them and about them.
"Fencing is 49 per cent of what we do, 51 per cent is be there."
Visit the team at the Ben Hall Shears at Forbes Showground or go online to https://blazeaid.com.au/ to find out more, support or register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.