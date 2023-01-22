Forbes Advocate

Blaze Aid is here to help with mammoth task of fixing flood-hit farm fences

Updated January 23 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 7:00am
Register for assistance

  • Forbes Showground
  • Tuesday, January 24
  • 11am to 2pm
  • 5.30pm to 8pm

BlazeAid has returned to our region to help our farming families rebuild fences and more in the wake of last year's destructive floods.

Local News

