What's on in Forbes and Eugowra, Australia Day and beyond

ROTARY COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Thursday, January 26
This annual community breakfast is hosted on the picturesque Lake Forbes from 7am to 9am by the Rotary Club of Forbes in partnership with Forbes Shire Council. This event includes the Rotary Citizenship Awards and will kick off the community celebrations on Australia Day.
PARTY IN THE PARK
Thursday, January 26
Party in the Park will kick off at Lions Park from 6pm, featuring live entertainment from GabeMusic, amazing food and drink vendors, kids activities and the spectacular fireworks display at 9pm (make sure you've prepared to keep your pets safe). Road closures will be implemented on Lachlan Street at Bates Bridge between 7:00pm-9:45pm for the fireworks.
AUSTRALIA DAY IN EUGOWRA
Thursday, January 26
Eugowra residents are urged to gather at the Eugowra Showground for a family fun day and Australia day celebrations this year. Between 1pm and 5pm, there will be a free barbecue, live music and the presentation of the Cabonne Council's major annual awards while the children can enjoy water play and activities.
MOBILE BLOOD BANK
January 30 to February 1
The Mobile Blood Bank is returning to Forbes next week. Phone 131495 to make your appointment, they'll be in Harold Street from Monday.
FUNDRAISER FOR EUGOWRA
February 3
A massive fundraiser auction for Eugowra is at Parkes' Coachman Hotel from 6.30pm on Friday, February 3. Numerous high money items are set to go under the hammer, there'll be entertainment by Greg Hush and play equipment for the kids. There'll be plenty of lucky door prizes too.
ROTARY IPOMOEA MARKETS
Saturday, February 11
The Rotary Ipomoea Markets return Saturday, February 11, to Lions Park between 8am and 12.30pm. If you're interested in having a stall on the day please contact Helen Pitt on 0427 201 445. Then come along and browse the stalls and goodies on the day!
BEDGERABONG PICNIC RACES
Saturday, February 11
The Bedgerabong Picnic Races return with picnic racing, fashions on the field, live music and fun for hte whole family. Marquee sites are available if you'd like to take a group out for the day, racing starts about 1.30pm and there'll be kids entertainment and foot races for all after the horses. Get your tickets online through 123tix.com.au
INTERNATIONAL DAY PEOPLE WITH DISABILITY
March 3
Forbes Shire Council's annual pool party for the International Day of People with Disability is on March 3 at the Forbes Olympic Pool. his event will feature pool activities, a free BBQ, participation certificates for all participants, sensory stalls, face painting and music workshops. Council is offering funding for transport, contact Council's Community Relations Officer at community@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 02 6850 2300. RSVP by Friday 10 February 2023 to community@forbes.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.