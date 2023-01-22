Arts Society receives $250,000 for heating, cooling new arts and cultural centre

Forbes Art Society has secured $250,000 from the NSW Government's Creative Capital Program to cover the costs of installing a new heating, ventilating and air-conditioning system.
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said that the investment would be part of the renovations to the Forbes Art Gallery, which are set to be completed later this year.
"This is such fantastic news for artists, art enthusiasts, students and the whole community of Forbes," Mr Farraway said.
"This system is the final puzzle piece in the renovations to the Gallery which will soon see world class artworks being exhibited right here in Forbes.
"The new air-conditioning and humidity control system will bring the Gallery up to national exhibition standards and will improve the ability for the Gallery to borrow and display paintings and sculptures from major institutional collections.
Forbes Art Society Chairperson Helen Mallick thanked the NSW Government for supporting greater access to a quantity, quality and diversity of exhibitions, events and activities in regional communities.
"Not only will this enabling infrastructure allow us to partner with state and national exhibition touring agencies to bring major artworks and collections to Forbes, it will also safeguard our permanent collection, as well as enhance the overall visitor experience."
Further details on the Creative Capital program are available on the Create NSW website at www.create.nsw.gov.au
The story so far:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.