Arts Society receives $250,000 for heating, cooling new arts and cultural centre

Updated January 22 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 8:42pm
Nationals candidate for Orange Tony Mileto and MLC Sam Farraway with Cr Marg Duggan, GM Steve Loane, Mayor Phyllis Miller, Forbes Art Society chair Trudy Mallick, Cr Maria Willis, Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance. Picture supplied

Forbes Art Society has secured $250,000 from the NSW Government's Creative Capital Program to cover the costs of installing a new heating, ventilating and air-conditioning system.

