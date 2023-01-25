Forbes Advocate

Happy new year from Sunshine Club

January 26 2023 - 10:30am
The Royal Far West Op Shop in Templar Street, Forbes.

Hello Sunshiners, we hope you had a wonderful Christmas and enjoyed seeing in the new year.

