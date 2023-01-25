Happy new year from Sunshine Club

Hello Sunshiners, we hope you had a wonderful Christmas and enjoyed seeing in the new year.
The Royal Far West op shop in Templar Street reopened on Wednesday, January 19.
The shop will be open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each week from 9am to 4pm.
It will however be closed on Australia Day, January 26.
The garden raffle was drawn in December and was won by Ann Davis, second prize Judith West.
The baby's raffle was won by Cindy Allen, second prize was Courtney Cassell.
The raffle tickets on sale now are for a parcel donated by Bunnings.
There is an outdoor side table, a colourful pot with a living plant and a garden hose with watering sprays.
Many thanks must go to Bunnings for their generosity in donation of goods to the Sunshine Club for our raffles.
All proceeds go to the Royal Far West.
Most clothing in the shop is on sale at just $1 per item for adults and 50 cents for children's clothes.
This does not include suits, school uniforms, evening wear, new clothing.
There is a large range of DVDs at $1 each to choose from.
Plenty of crockery and glasses are also available at reasonable prices.
There is a bargain table near the door, with items priced at just 20 cents and 50 cents.
The next volunteer staff meeting is to be held at the shop on Friday, February 3 at 10am.
It is time once again to open the birthday book.
Congratulations to all Sunshiners who celebrated their birthday in December 2022 and January 2023.
We hope you had a great time celebrating with family and friends.
We would like to send birthday wishes to Boree January 26; Chicken George February 4; Caz February 5; Mushroom and Jazzy Judi February 9.
That is all for this time and we ask that you keep safe and well.
Keep smiling, Lady Cat.
The Sunshine Club Op Shop is located in Templar Street and raises funds for the Royal Far West Children's Charity, providing health services to country children and their families.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.