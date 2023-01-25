Football Legacy fund to provide Forbes soccer facilities, opportunities for our girls

Soccer and its home at Botanical Gardens is about to get another boost with funding to renovate the canteen and amenities, as well as offer more opportunities for women and girls in the sport.
Forbes District Soccer Club secured $13,050 for the Young Matildas Girls All Inclusive Soccer Programs of Excellence.
It has also received $103,500 - matched by $100,000 from Forbes Shire Council and $3500 from the club - to build a gym and make over the canteen, office and changerooms.
The funding is from the NSW Football Legacy Fund, with $3.1m to be invested in projects and programs to ensure the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023TM leaves a lasting legacy for football across the State.
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will feature 32 teams competing in 64 matches across Australia and New Zealand during July and August with 11 games in Sydney, including a Semi Final and the Final.
Forbes District Soccer Club's Doug Mckenzie said the funding will help ensure our girls and women get equal representation and opportunities to play representative soccer.
The $13,050 will help with female leadership, including women's and youth committee positions, as well as coaching and refereeing courses.
Weekly training, pathways tournaments and a holiday camp with a W League club invited to deliver training are part of the package.
"It's all about girls having firstly the ability but also being trained up to have the confidence to play," Mckenzie said.
The infrastructure funding is for a commercial upgrade of the canteen, outfitting of the office, and changeroom upgrade for women.
"The most important part is a five-bay storage shed which includes $20,000 worth of gym equipment for a strength and conditioning gym," Mckenzie said.
Botanical Gardens is host to hundreds of people every regular soccer Saturday through winter, with 300 players and many more spectators.
It's also used by Little Athletics and cricket through the Summer, as well as touch football.
Forbes District Soccer has some big event days coming up this year, including a Western Youth League round with some 65 teams in April; and the annual gala day with more than 80 teams in June.
Football NSW CEO John Tsatsimas said the NSW Football Legacy Fund will have a massive impact on the State's community football clubs and associations.
"Community football facilities are a key priority for our game with infrastructure improvements and upgrades allowing more people of all ages to engage in the largest participated sport actively and safely across NSW," Mr Tsatsimas said.
