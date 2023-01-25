Forbes Advocate

Football Legacy fund to provide Forbes soccer facilities, opportunities for our girls

Updated January 25 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Soccer and its home at Botanical Gardens is about to get another boost with funding to renovate the canteen and amenities, as well as offer more opportunities for women and girls in the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.