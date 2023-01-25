Volunteer army rolls up sleeves to help Randells rebuild after wall of water hit Eugowra home

"The worst thing was the spiders", recalls Janette as she clung to the verandah post while deep flood water rushed through their house.
Spiders made their way up Janette's body and underneath her clothes, biting her as they crawled towards the dark and dry roof cavity.
Long-time local residents Janette and John Randell thought their house on the east side of Eugowra township would be safe, because it had always been safe.
But on November 14, within hours of the 4am flood sirens blasting through town, the Randells found themselves clinging to their verandah, waiting and hoping for SES to rescue them, as they helplessly watched their home flood with water.
John and Janette eventually joined hundreds of other displaced residents at the Eugowra showgrounds, including young families and elderly locals, some of whom were injured and ill.
All were in shock at the devastation the floods caused and many feared the destruction waiting for them at home.
Despite suffering a major loss, the Randells experienced support for which they are deeply grateful.
Once they returned to their mud-caked house, assistance began immediately.
The local council, SES, Firemen and ADF volunteers arrived to help clear the debris. They started removing mud, broken furniture, destroyed and damaged white goods and other rubbish.
"They worked so hard, and we were so grateful," Mrs Randell said.
Soon "local, state and federal governments offered financial and other support, and local volunteers distributed food, groceries, water and other goods."
The Randells also received overwhelming emotional and practical support - assistance they were not expecting.
Jehovah's Witnesses from Parkes, Orange, Bathurst, Griffith, Cowra, Young and Cootamundra arrived within days of the flood.
The volunteers got straight to work, stripping gyprock, cleaning and clearing rubbish from the house and garden.
"When they arrived, it was such a moving experience," Mr John Randell said.
"We could see the joy on their faces to be given the opportunity to help. We felt loved by them all."
The assistance didn't stop there. At the start of January, a team of volunteers returned to the house, this time to start the repair work.
Plasterers, plumbers, carpenters, electricians and labourers all donated their time and skills to get the house back to a safe and liveable standard.
Cobie, a plasterer from Young who came with his wife Georgie, said it was a 'privilege' to help.
"It was very emotional at times to think about what John and Janette went through, but it was a constant reminder that we are part of a special family and we have each other's backs," Cobie said.
The Randells are hopeful they will be back in their house by the end of January.
Despite all they have been through, Janette and John feel blessed by the love and kindness shown to them.
