Volunteer army rolls up sleeves to help Randells rebuild after wall of water hit Eugowra home

January 26 2023 - 6:00am
John and Janette Randell with some of the volunteers behind them. Picture supplied

"The worst thing was the spiders", recalls Janette as she clung to the verandah post while deep flood water rushed through their house.

