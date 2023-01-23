Australia Day set to be big day at the Bowlie

The Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, or 'Bowlie' as it is more commonly know, is set for a monster Australia Day today (Thursday) with play on the greens followed by an evening dinner to witness the fire works set down to explode on the bridge over Lake Forbes next to the club.
The club's forward thinking green keeper Scott 'Scooter' Andrews has been active above the call of duty organising a monster morning bowls day today. What he has planned is pretty simple, a game from 10am with nominations no later then 9.30am on the morning. Late and you miss out.
After about two hours bowls a BBQ lunch all for the modest cost of $25, and if you would like to bring your partner all welcome at a cost of only $10. You would agree, cheap as chips.
While it is hoped the greens will be busy so to are plans for the clubhouse to be just as popular, especially in the evening for Australia Day celebrations which are centred on Lions Park across the lake from the club.
If you want to dine and take in the fire works Thursday evening an 'Aussie Style' dinner is planned for the deck that evening but you will need to be quick as the first 60 only will be catered for. If wanting to book a table/seat best to phone the club now on 6852 1499.
'Scooter' reports that No 2 green is back in play and No 3 not all that far off. So it is all happening presently at the 'Bowlie'.
While on bowls it has been pointed out that if you nominate to play a championship match you must play at the time nominated or organisers have no option but to call a forfeit if you don't appear.
The club is being well represented in state and district matches with Robert 'Bert' Bayley, Glen Kearney and 'Scooter' Andrews in the Senior Triples while Brett Davenport, Shane 'Booza' Bolam, Robert 'Pooch' Dukes and 'Scooter' will contest the Open 4's this weekend in Orange.
The cream is rising to the top in club championships games after play on a 'wet' Sunday morning with the highlight matches in two Major Singles not decide until the final ends.
Brian 'Spro' Asimus and Christian West went close to stealing the highlight where both players had the chance to take the win before 'Spro' scraped home 25-24 courtesy a three on the final end. In singles it is first to 25 so imagine the pressure both put on each other over those final ends.
A closer look at the card with 'Spro's' score first - 4-9 after nine ends, 6-13 after 13, 13-18 after 22, 20-19 after 27, 21-all after 29, 22-23 after 31 prior to Christian leading by two before that final end. Congratulations to both players for an outstanding display of bowls.
Two rinks up another game of well above average ability took place with Mitch Andrews having to bring his best to edge Greg Gunn out 25-21 over 30 ends.
Scores with Mitch mentioned first - 7-9 after 10, 13-all after 18, 24-14 after 26, 24-21 after 29 before one on the last. Another game worthy of a final.
Played earlier Matt Reid on the 'come-back' to Forbes bowls winning 25-13 over the ever improving Denny Byrnes in 23 ends. Except for the first Matt led throughout, 11-6 after 10 then 18-13 after 18 winning all ends to the finish.
Two of the 'younger' bowlers fought another major with plenty of highlights before Robert 'Pooch' Dukes took the honours 25-18 over his mate Shane 'Booza' Bolam. Card with 'Pooch' first - 6-all after eight, 16-8 after 15, 21-16 after 23 before 23-16 after 25 ends.
Draw for the semi final of the Major Pairs - Mitch Andrews to play the winner of the Matt Reid vs Bob Grant while 'Spro' Asimus takes on 'Pooch' Dukes. Will the two former champions meet in the final or will we have a new champion on the club board? Keep tuned, and well worth watching come play time.
Two games in Minor Triples were also played on Sunday with Brett Davenport and 'Pooch' Dukes winning 25-11 in the morning game against Barry Shine and Don Craft. After scores were locked at 7-all after nine ends it became one way traffic to the judge.
A similar score in the afternoon game with Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes running away with a 23-11 win over Wayne Burton and Darryl Griffith in 20 ends after leading 12-5 after 10.
SOCIAL PLAY - A full rink on Wednesday morning with card draw winners Fred Vogelsang, 'Pooch' Dukes and Laurie Crouch in 14 ends over Geoff Coles, Bill O'Connell and Bob Grant after it was 5-all after seven ends.
Due to numbers all games were triples and played over 14 ends. Laurie Spackman, Jim Moloy and Paul Doust won 16-6 over Peter Mackay, John Gorton and Barry Shine well in command leading 7-2 at half time.
John Baass, Paul Baker and Lyall Strudwick won 21-12 over Dale Scott, Geoff West and Tony Bratton leading 10-4 after seven.
Noel Jolliffe, Ray Dunstan and John Kennedy won 14-10 over Max Vincent, Kerry Dunstan and Cliff Nelson while next door the closest game of the morning resulted in a 10-9 win to Cheree Vincent, Ron Thurlow and Don Craft over Bill Looney, Barry White and Sid Morris coming from behind with the score 4-7 after seven. In-house winners were Bob Grant and Tony Bratton.
Twenty eight players on Thursday vying for the $600 jackpot where resting touchers were recorded by Viv Russell, Dale Scott, John Burton and Tara-Lea Shaw while raspberry recipients were Max Vincent, Denny Byrnes and Bruce Jones.
Tara-Lea Shaw and Greg Gunn won 22-12 in 22 ends over Peter Besgrove and 'Booza' Bolam in control at 11-7 after eleven while Darryl Griffith and Bruce Jones won 31-19 in 24 ends over John and Wayne Burton.
Max Vincent brought his best from Eugowra to lead for Christian West in handing out a handy 25-17 win over Dale Scott and Viv Russell leading at half way 14-6 after 11.
Closer were Grant Lambert and Bob Grant winning 24-22 in 22 ends over Denny Byrnes and Allan Hilder while it was easier for Terry Molloy and 'Spro' Asimus winning 21-11 in 23 ends (?) over Dan Wright and Penrith visitor Geoff Levinges.
In the last two games, both over 24 ends, Kerry Roach and 'Pooch' Dukes won 22-16 over Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips while Laurie Crouch and Glenn Kearney had all the answers winning 23-13 in the top of the table clash over Tony Bratton and Lyall Strudwick.
Only one game on Sunday morning due to the early rain which did little to dampen the enthusiasm of Jamie Dukes, Terry Molloy and Al Phillips winning 13-7 in 14 ends over Dale Scott, Peter Besgrove and John Cutler. They led 7-2 at drinks.
DINING OUT? Chinese catering is proving popular since resuming in the new year and is served Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
