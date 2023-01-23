Forbes Advocate

Australia Day set to be big day at the Bowlie

January 24 2023 - 10:00am
Those at the Bowlie's Australia day event will have a front row seat to the fireworks on Bates Bridge at 9pm. File picture.

The Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, or 'Bowlie' as it is more commonly know, is set for a monster Australia Day today (Thursday) with play on the greens followed by an evening dinner to witness the fire works set down to explode on the bridge over Lake Forbes next to the club.

