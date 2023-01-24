Forbes Advocate

Five days of double demerit points as Australia Day heralds end of school holidays

January 25 2023 - 8:00am
Double demerit points will be in force from Wednesday 25 January to Sunday 29 January (inclusive). Picture supplied.

As we get ready to celebrate Australia Day and school holidays are coming to an end for thousands of local students, drivers are being reminded that double demerit points will be in force for five days.

