Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King gives update on Great Western Highway upgrade funding

Updated January 23 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 8:30am
Commonwealth money remains available for the duplication of the Great Western Highway and "it's a project that certainly is needed", but the federal Infrastructure Minister says she wants to see the plans to upgrade the western corridor in full, too.

