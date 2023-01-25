Forbes Advocate

State announces $125,000 for upgrades at Apex Riverside Tourist Park

January 25 2023 - 12:00pm
MLC Sam Farraway and Nationals candidate Tony Mileto with (from left) Cr Marg Duggan, General Manager Steve Loane, Mayor Phyllis Miller, Cr Maria Willis and Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance. Picture supplied

The Apex Riverside Tourist Park will receive $125,000 for critical infrastructure upgrades, including electrical works.

