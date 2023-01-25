State announces $125,000 for upgrades at Apex Riverside Tourist Park

The Apex Riverside Tourist Park will receive $125,000 for critical infrastructure upgrades, including electrical works.
NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said it was part of a suite of investments across Forbes and surrounds aimed at improving the community facilities for families and visitors.
"The funding can go towards electrical upgrades and repairs to power, water and television connections as well as increasing street lighting in the area," Mr Farraway said.
"It will support Forbes as the town gets back on its feet following the extensive damage caused by rainfall and flooding events last year."
The grants are part of $16.48 million being offered to support 264 projects on Crown land reserves across NSW to benefit many thousands of people and the cultural, sporting and recreational life of hundreds of local communities.
The NSW Government previously provided over $479,000 under its Showground Stimulus program to Canowindra, Trundle and Peak Hill showgrounds to upgrade Canowindra's tea-room, install underground power, replace the pavilion, and repair drainage; for Trundle to replace old stables and upgrade hospitality facilities; and for Peak Hill to replace its sheep pavilion.
