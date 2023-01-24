More than 150 Aboriginal stone artefacts in Peak Hill have been returned after they were found during construction of the Parkes to Narromine section of the Inland Rail.
The Peak Hill Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC), community members and representatives from the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Inland Rail spent the day on January 23 visiting sites across the town just north of Parkes to return the artefacts.
The artefacts, which included a complete hand-axe and fragments that could be used for cutting tools, were discovered during a site survey in 2019.
ARTC Inland Rail Interim Chief Executive Rebecca Pickering said that on discovery and in line with the project's Cultural Heritage Management Plan, ARTC, the relevant Aboriginal party and their specialist technical advisers worked closely together to develop a solution appropriate to the significance of the site.
Board director of the Peak Hill LALC Judy Bell said they appreciated ARTC's commitment to working closely with local First Nations people and are very pleased with the process.
"As a Wiradjuri woman from the Upper Bogan River people of Peak Hill, on behalf of the Peak Hill LALC and our community, we appreciate ARTC Inland Rail's commitment to working closely with our people and respecting our culture and heritage in a culturally responsive way," she said.
"For us Peak Hill Traditional Custodians, returning artefacts in a culturally safe way back to country is necessary for our local cultural history and is central for us as a people.
"Each object is unique and has a connection to its place of origin and tells a story that plays a vital part in a shared history."
Chairperson of the Peak Hill LALC Frances Robinson added: "It is important for our current and future generations to see the return of their ancestorial objects and cultural material, back home to country in Peak Hill, to the place where our old people, our ancestors left their footprint on our traditional land".
Ms Pickering said they value their relationships with Aboriginal communities and will continue to consult with Aboriginal leaders at every opportunity.
"We acknowledge that Inland Rail will be built and operated on the traditional lands of many Aboriginal communities," she said.
"We recognise their inherent connection to their traditional lands and their continuing responsibility of stewardship and caring for country and culture.
"We will continue to consult with Aboriginal leaders at every opportunity to ensure progress on the Inland Rail program is carried out in cooperation with those Aboriginal communities.
