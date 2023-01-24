Eugowra's air con champion puts call out for tradies to help on weekend

Dozens of Eugowra homes devastated by November's natural disaster have got working air conditioning again thanks to a hard-working Bathurst tradie and his generous industry network.
Dave Conyers first drove into Eugowra with a team of volunteers a mere two weeks after a devastating flash flood event hit the town.
"Bathurst Daybreak Rotary club came up, asked me to come up and check fridges and coolrooms," he said.
When someone found out he specialist in air conditioning they asked him to check theirs ... he hasn't stopped working on them since.
He's been coming back ever since, for up to a week at a time, installing donated air conditioning units in dozens of homes.
"We'll have 40 in by (Wednesday) night I reckon," he said.
Now he's calling on tradies to help him help as many people as possible this weekend - and on one more weekend to come.
With 46 years in the trade and more than 80 TAFE students, Conyer has been putting the call out for helpers and also for donations of air conditioning units.
People have responded with incredible generosity, both with new and good quality used units.
"Heaps of mates have donated really good second hand ones," Conyers said.
"You just need to come here for half an hour and talk to the people and you'll feel their pain.
"When you see the devastation and the hopelessness, you've got to give them some sort of inspiration."
Conyers was back in Eugowra this week, working to get the coolroom working at the butcher's - a key step to getting the place operational.
His right hand man for the week is Kon Athanasiadis, who has taken a week out of his own busy work season as a sole trader to drive up from Melbourne to help.
"I just saw it in a group on Facebook and I thought, it's nice to give back ... life's been good to me so return the favour when you can," he said.
"It's worth it."
It's not only people's comfort, but health he's motivated by when he thinks about people going without air conditioning in this weather.
Conyers says there's still a lot more work to do, and he's calling out for electricians and more refrigeration mechanics to join him this weekend.
He's hoping to get to as many people as possible across two big weekends before he's got to get back to teaching TAFE full time.
There are also hundreds of powerpoints that have been donated but need to be installed, if there are electricians who can help.
Contact Dave on 0449 813 604 to find out where to meet and start.
Butcher Bill and Helen Turner, who have had the butcher's shop for more than 20 years, are working to get it operational again.
There's still a lot to do but they have been hearing plenty of feedback from the community about the value of the business.
Ideally, they're hoping they're getting it ready for someone else to run in future as they actually had it on the market before a freak "inland tsunami" devastated the community on November 14 last year.
