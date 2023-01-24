Forbes Advocate

Eugowra's air con champion puts call out for tradies to help on weekend

Updated January 24 2023 - 9:54pm, first published 8:49pm
Bathurst's Dave Conyers has been installing donated air conditioners in Eugowra homes and was on Tuesday working to get the coolroom at the Butcher shop working again.

Dozens of Eugowra homes devastated by November's natural disaster have got working air conditioning again thanks to a hard-working Bathurst tradie and his generous industry network.

