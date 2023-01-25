People who make our community great: congratulations to Forbes' citizens of 2023

Paul Faulkner has been named Forbes' citizen of the year, Shirley Dukes our senior citizen and Max Reid our young citizen.
The three were honoured from a number of nominees at a dinner at Forbes Town Hall on Wednesday evening.
Paul Faulkner is the principal of Bedgerabong Public School, the rural community impacted by flooding for months in the second half of 2022.
The last road between Forbes and Bedgerabong closed on September 14, and did not open until December 14, and many local and rural roads to farms were cut off for much longer.
Our Rural Fire Service volunteers stepped up to ferry teachers through the floodwaters to the school week after week, until it became too dangerous to do so and resources were desperately needed elsewhere.
They were even flown out by helicopter to reconnect with the community at one point - you can read more about the efforts made by all here.
Forbes Shire Council General Manager Steve Loane, reading from Paul's nomination, said his collaboration with emergency services ensured stability and normality for many children.
"This person's humour and positive nature has contributed significantly to the wellbeing of the community during difficult, stressful and isolated times," he read.
"Their dedication,commitment and example encourages us to uphold the "FISH" philosophy to choose our attitude, make someone's day, be there and be playful."
Paul has been at Bedgerabong for 23 years, serving the small school of Corinella before that.
"I've been fortunate to be mentored as well by some wonderful, strong and community-minded people," he said in accepting the award on Friday night.
"You don't achieve anywhere in life without a good team around you and at Bedgerabong we have a very good team so this tonight is to all of Bedgerabong, not just me, thank you very much."
Shirley Dukes grew up in Bedgerabong and has made her home for life in our shire.
She says she likes to stay in the background - and she's exactly the sort of volunteer that makes up the fabric of our community.
Her contribution to Forbes Public School as a canteen volunteer over some 30 years, through her own children's attendance and now her grandchildren, has been recognised with the naming of the Shirley Dukes annual award for school contribution.
But Shirley is also involved in many local organisations including junior AFL, Little Athletics, swimming, autosports, junior rugby league, St Vincent de Paul and the craft shop.
"I do like volunteering with different organisations and I help out wherever I can," she said in accepting the award.
Max was recognised for his "community mindedness" - his contribution to both school and community as a volunteer.
He stepped up to help with flood preparation and clean up around last year's major floods but he was nominated because he's always been willing to lend a hand, and known for mentoring younger peers.
Max expressed his thanks to the community for the honour of being nominated: he'd put in January 25 having a game of bowls and a swim.
Swimming is Max's passion, he's competed at carnivals locally and to State levels in Sydney representing his club, school and community.
We don't envy those with the task of deciding on the recipients of these awards each year, as there are so many people who make the community of Forbes the place it is.
Other nominees for 2023 Australia Day awards were: Dennis and Gail Irvine, Kevin Chen, Neal Herbert, Noel Parsons, Rex and Cheryl Barton, Phyllis Miller OAM.
