Forbes Advocate

People who make our community great: congratulations to Forbes' citizens of 2023

Updated January 26 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 7:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Paul Faulkner has been named Forbes' citizen of the year, Shirley Dukes our senior citizen and Max Reid our young citizen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.