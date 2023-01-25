Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: a time to reflect on our shared history, what it is to be Australian

Updated January 26 2023 - 7:10am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Citizen Shirley Dukes, Young Citizen Max Reid and Citizen of the Year Paul Faulkner with our councillors, Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance, MLC Sam Farraway, Ambassador Akash Arora, General Manager Steve Loane and Mayor Phyllis Miller.

This week is an important week in the Australian calendar. Forbes Shire Council acknowledges the different lenses our community is now seeing Australia Day through.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.