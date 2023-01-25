From the mayor's desk: a time to reflect on our shared history, what it is to be Australian

This week is an important week in the Australian calendar. Forbes Shire Council acknowledges the different lenses our community is now seeing Australia Day through.
The day itself has become a time to reflect on what it is to be Australian and on our shared history. This year's celebration is about what Australia is now and what the future looks like. It is about bringing together all our stories, from our First Nations, our colonial history and multicultural stories.
Whatever Australia Day looks like to you, we hope to see you at our community's celebrations. Last year was a tough year and this day is a chance to come together and celebrate our whole community here in Forbes - the traditional hearty Rotary Breakfast from 8am and the Party in the Park from 6pm, both at Lions Park.
We thank the NSW Government for funding for Wednesday's Citizen of the Year Gala Dinner and the Party in the Park. Thank you also to our Australia Day ambassador, Akash Arora - it was wonderful to meet you and hear your story about your Australian journey.
I extend my warmest congratulations to all of our newest Citizens of the Year announced at the gala dinner. The love of community and willingness to donate your time, effort and golden hearts is well-recognised. Well done Max, Shirley and Paul, you have done your communities proud and we thank you for all you do.
Enjoy your week, and God bless.
Phyllis Miller, OAM
Forbes Mayor
