Pilot who plays his part recognised with Rotary ambassador award

When Stuart Robb heard doctors were cut off from Forbes by floodwaters last November, he immediately volunteered his services as a pilot to help.
He flew medical professionals in to and out of Forbes as the flood peak approached the town, with roads cut in every direction due to devastating flash flooding as well.
On Thursday, he was recognised for his service, becoming the very reluctant recipient of Forbes Rotary's 2023 ambassador award at the annual breakfast on Lake Forbes.
"He went to extraordinary lengths flying medical professionals in and out of Forbes to make sure they were where they needed to be during this significant crisis," Rotarian Chris Finkel said.
"He did this without seeking any reward or recognition, even refusing to accept reimbursement for his own significant out-of-pocket expenses."
Mr Robb said he would prefer to stay out of the limelight, but thanked the community, his family and friends who conned him into being there for the presentation.
"I believe the beautiful community that we're enjoying right now, that we're part of, we've also got a role to give back what it gives to us, for my small part I consider it my duty," he said.
"I believe every other person in Forbes that enjoys this community, is proud of it should also feel a responsibility to give back to it too."
Rotary's ambassador award is presented each year to someone who - through good, voluntary work - draws people to Forbes in some way.
The local club is always seeking more members, look out for them in their navy blue and and yellow shirts if you'd like to find out more.
Rotary also has a courtesy award and pride of workmanship award to be presented later in the year.
