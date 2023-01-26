Forbes Advocate
Photos

'We're a strong people': Eugowra defies flood to celebrate Australia Day award winners

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated January 27 2023 - 10:49am, first published January 26 2023 - 11:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Words such as "resilience", "fighting spirit" and "pride" echoed across the Eugowra showground on Thursday as the town gathered to celebrate Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.