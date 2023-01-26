Words such as "resilience", "fighting spirit" and "pride" echoed across the Eugowra showground on Thursday as the town gathered to celebrate Australia Day.
The annual awards and activities took on a special meaning this January 26, two months on from the devastating "inland tsunami" that rocked the community.
Eugowra's citizen(s) of the year went to business couple Ben and Jessica Stanley, owners of Eat Your Greens catering company.
Young citizen of the year was won by former St Joseph's primary school student Sabina Heinzel, who shone at the Bathurst Diocesan primary athletics carnival.
Community group of the year was awarded to the Eugowra Events and Tourism Association.
Ms Stanley told the CWD she and her husband were grateful to call Eugowra home.
"We'd like to thank everyone who has supported us and checked in with us, friends, family, community," she said.
"We have the best staff in town. We wouldn't want to be anywhere else really."
Resident Tony Toohey was emotional when speaking of the tight-knit community's road to the recovery.
"I just wanted to say how proud I am of the Eugowra people," he said.
"I've been in Eugowra for all my life. I was born down the end of Boulder street and I still live there so I think you can call me local.
"I'm so proud of the way you are all getting back on your feet.
"This freak of nature, this thing that went through here. That wasn't a normal flood, that was a disaster.
"Here you are getting on your feet and helping each other. I'm so proud, it brings me to tears. We're a strong people.
"People are at different stages of the recovery journey, please continue to be kind to one another and encourage one another.
"Consider what you say, continue to be positive in thoughts, deeds and actions.
"Many are still doing it tough. There is no need to struggle through this alone. There is plenty of help available. Please reach out.
"Keep going. You're all heroes. Thank you."
Cabonne Council deputy mayor Jamie Jones was equal in his praise.
"At last year's Australia Day ceremony we talked about the challenges our communities had faced due to drought, COVID and a mouse plague and how it was important we come together," he said.
"Unfortunately 12 months later we are still talking about unprecedented challenges due to the inland tsunami that hit Eugowra on November 14 and the worst flood event in the history of Cabonne.
"Today though we come together to reflect on the stories that make up our history, show respect for the contribution and achievements of our family, friends and community but most importantly of all, we come together to celebrate living in this great country and area."
Newly-independent member for Calare Andrew Gee was also in attendance and reflected on the journey the community had been on.
"I wanted to just acknowledge the work of this community particularly over the past couple of months," he said.
"As you look back over the events since November it almost seems like a lifetime of living.
"From the day the tsunami hit, the immediate emergency right through to the present which is now rebuilding and construction.
"Having seen how Eugowra got through those tragic events I can tell you if anyone every asks me what the Australian spirit is I'm just going to say come right here to Eugowra."
