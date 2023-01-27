The devastation of the 2022 floods and Forbes' passion for its future were in focus on Australia Day 2023.
Forbes' celebrations began on January 25, with a formal dinner to acknowledge our citizens of the year, and 2022 honours recipient Laurie Norris shared his experience as testament to the community spirit.
"In this busy world, I don't talk to my neighbours much - I just give 'em a wave as I walk past or drive past," he acknowledged.
"I was flooded out for two weeks with all my property under water and one of my neighbours he offered one of his prize lucerne paddocks - and I know it was his prize lucerne paddock because he told me - for a mare and foal that I had in trouble.
"Some cattle that I had, another neighbour up the end of the road offered a paddock.
"The mayor of Forbes has offered a paddock to me in flood time. 2022 was a rough year for us and nobody would argue with that ... but this is one great community."
Australia Day wrapped up with the Party in the Park, with food vans, entertainment for the kids and live music from GabeMusic as the temperature eased.
As our Mayor and State MP all reflected on the community spirit that has shone through a devastating period in Forbes' history, our Australia Day Ambassador, journalist Akash Arora, thanked Forbes for the privilege of spending January 26 with us.
"This community has got so much passion: it has passion for Australia, it has passion for its community," he said.
"It is passionate about the challenges it has gone through and passionate about how it is rising above those challenges.
"For me that is the biggest and most beautiful experience here."
Akash moved to Australia 20 years ago and never intended to stay beyond his studies, but this nation captured his heart, from our clear blue skies to well-behaved dogs. More than that, Australians welcomed him with open arms.
Born and raised in India, having lived in London and New York, when Akash came to Sydney he'd connect with groups of people ... then find he couldn't keep up.
"The conversation would continue but I would find myself falling off that conversation because I wasn't really able to keep up with the accent, and the sense of humour as well, but inevitably in that circle there was one person who would pull me back into that circle."
Australians demonstrate inclusivity, passion, love and acceptance to him, and Akash said he was so grateful to be in Forbes.
Member for Orange Phil Donato said the humanity shown one person to another through the flood disasters of last year said a lot about the Australian spirit.
"I know there were many people from Forbes who were flood affected themselves who were going out to Eugowra and helping those communities there," he said.
"I think that says a lot about the Australian spirit and that's what we're here to celebrate: the spirit of being Australian.
"It's about being inclusive, it's about being accepting of each other and understanding there are different views but at the end of the day we are all Australian and we help each other.
"I think it speaks volumes of the character of the people of country NSW that when times are tough we stick together, we work hard, we shoulder the burden and support one another."
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said Australia Day was a time to reflect on all of our stories, as Australians.
From Wednesday's dinner through Thursday's breakfast, she acknowledged Australia's First Nations people, the longest continuous culture in the world, and the Wiradjuri people as traditional custodians of this land.
"It has been a testing few months for our community here in Forbes, I want to pay tribute to the resilience of the Forbes community," she said.
"We are getting back on track after that terrible terrible flood."
The night was capped with a 9pm fireworks display off Bates' Bridge, Lions park and the Lake shores lined with spectators.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.