Forbes Advocate

Forbes' outgoing Citizen of the Year reflects on kindness of neighbours in times of crisis on Australia Day 2023

Updated January 28 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The devastation of the 2022 floods and Forbes' passion for its future were in focus on Australia Day 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.