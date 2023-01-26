Forbes Advocate

Shirley Dukes named Forbes' 2023 Senior Citizen of the Year

Updated January 27 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:36am
Shirley Dukes says herself she'd rather be in the background than the foreground ... but her decades of contribution to our community were in the spotlight on Wednesday evening when she was named Forbes' Senior Citizen of the Year for 2023.

Local News

