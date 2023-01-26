Shirley Dukes says herself she'd rather be in the background than the foreground ... but her decades of contribution to our community were in the spotlight on Wednesday evening when she was named Forbes' Senior Citizen of the Year for 2023.
Mrs Dukes has called this shire home her entire life: raised in Bedgerabong and making her home in Forbes with her late husband John, raising four children here.
"I don't think I'm going anywhere," she says with a smile.
Her contribution to Forbes Public School as a canteen volunteer over some 30 years, through her own children's attendance and now her grandchildren, has been recognised with the naming of the Shirley Dukes annual award for school contribution.
However Mrs Dukes also makes time for many local organisations including junior AFL, Little Athletics, swimming, autosports, junior rugby league, St Vincent de Paul and the craft shop.
"I do like volunteering with different organisations and I help out wherever I can," she said in accepting the award at a gala dinner in Forbes Town Hall on January 25, 2023.
She says she likes to stay in the background - and she's exactly the sort of volunteer that makes up the fabric of our community.
